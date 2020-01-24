Barcelona, Real Madrid survive Copa del Rey scares

AFP, MADRID

La Liga’s heavyweights were on Wednesday both given a scare by third-tier opponents in the Copa del Rey as Barcelona needed two late goals to beat UD Ibiza and Real Madrid dug deep for victory over Unionistas de Salamanca.

Barca sit 44 places ahead of Ibiza and Real Madrid 56 above Unionistas, but the lowly duo both came close to extraordinary upsets, only for Ibiza to lose 2-1 and Unionistas 3-1 in front of their jubilant home fans.

With Lionel Messi rested and not even on the bench, Antoine Griezmann proved the savior for Barcelona, scoring twice in the second half, including a 94th-minute winner, after Pep Caballe had given the hosts a fairy-tale lead at Can Misses.

“Scoring gave them confidence,” Barca coach Quique Setien said. “We were a bit sloppy, we gave the ball away and that gave them life. It wasn’t easy.”

Discomfort was more fleeting for Real Madrid, who conceded an equalizer in the second half following a brilliant run and finish from Unionistas’ Alvaro Romero, only to restore their advantage five minutes later.

Juan Gongora turned the ball into his own net after Gareth Bale, back from injury and illness, scored his first goal for his club since Sept. 1 last year. Bale’s celebrations were notably muted and he had to go off in the second half.

“He sprained his ankle a little,” Real coach Zinedine Zidane said. “I don’t think it’s much, but tomorrow we’ll see.”

At the end, Unionistas fans were waving their scarves with pride just as Ibiza’s supporters had applauded their team off, even though Griezmann had dashed their hopes just moments before.

Only last week, Barcelona topped Deloitte’s annual Football Money League with a total revenue of US$959.3 million for the 2018-2019 season, while Madrid were just behind, the world’s second-richest club with US$864 million.

Unionistas only came into existence in 2013, launched by their own supporters after UD Salamanca went out of business. It was a dream draw to get Real Madrid, but they almost had to move grounds because their Las Pistas has one stand and lighting that needed upgrading.

Ibiza are even younger, having formed in 2015 and played in the fifth tier only three years ago.

Griezmann’s rescue act was cruel but important for Setien, who enjoyed a 1-0 victory in his first game in charge against Granada on Sunday, but could hardly afford a loss of this magnitude so early in his tenure.

For all the dominance of the ball, there was a lack of cutting edge against Ibiza, who restricted their star-studded opponents to one shot in the first half, Barca’s fewest in any game they have played this season.

With a trip to Valencia in La Liga tomorrow, Setien left Messi, Sergio Busquets and Gerard Pique out of the squad. Youngsters Ansu Fati, Riqui Puig and Carles Perez all started.

Ibiza were at their visitors from the off, closing the gaps and snapping at their heels. If the hosts’ aim was to contain, they went one better by taking the lead in the ninth minute.

Puig was at fault, caught napping by Caballe, who finished off Javi Perez’s cross.

Twice Ibiza almost added a second as Angel Rodado scored after bundling through Clement Lenglet, but too enthusiastically, with the goal chalked off. Then Rai Nascimento hit the post after being played in by Javi Lara.

Ibiza’s pressing lost intensity in the second half and in the 72nd minute, Griezmann equalized. Frenkie de Jong’s reverse pass was perfectly weighted, with Griezmann able to hit first time on the turn.