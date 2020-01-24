Staal, Zuccarello lead Minnesota Wild to 4-2 win over struggling Red Wings

AP, ST PAUL, Minnesota

Eric Staal and Mats Zuccarello each had a goal and assist, while Devan Dubnyk stopped 25 shots as the Minnesota Wild beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-2 on Wednesday.

Jordan Greenway and Jason Zucker also scored for Minnesota, who enter the All-Star break with three wins in four games.

The streak comes in the middle of a season-high seven-game home stand that continues after this weekend’s All-Star break.

Detroit’s Filip Zadina was credited with two goals, his first NHL multi-goal game, but both came on deflections off a Wild player.

Jimmy Howard had 29 saves for the Red Wings, who head into their break having lost six in a row overall and eight straight on the road.

Dubnyk, starting for the first time in four games, was rarely challenged, but a bit unlucky.

Detroit got the first goal of the game 3 minutes, 8 seconds in after Zadina’s cross-ice pass to Tyler Bertuzzi deflected off the stick of Minnesota center Joel Eriksson Ek, sending the puck up and over Dubnyk’s shoulder.

The Wild answered just more than a minute later, when Matt Dumba’s point shot was blocked by Howard, but the puck dropped straight to the ice and Greenway was in position to swat the puck behind him into the net.

Zadina scored again with 3 minutes, 21 seconds left in the first period after his shot from the circle was saved by Dubnyk. The puck bounced off Dubnyk and defenseman Jared Spurgeon before ricocheting back under the goaltender, who accidentally knocked it into the net.

They were breaks not often seen this season by Detroit, who enter the break having the fewest wins, points and goals scored per game, while also allowing the most goals per game.

It was the 15th time in 51 games the Red Wings held a lead after the first period.

The advantage did not last long.

Minnesota pressed to open the second and tied it 1 minute, 12 seconds into the period as Zuccarello followed his own shot and batted the rebound out of the air past Howard.

Zucker scored on a breakaway a minute later to take the lead and Staal, who was honored before the game for scoring his 100th point earlier this season, finished the scoring.

Elsewhere, the Columbus Blue Jackets defeated the Winnipeg Jets 4-3.

