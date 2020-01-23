Arsenal hold off Chelsea amid torrent of late goals

AFP, LONDON

Ten-man Arsenal on Tuesday slowed Chelsea’s charge for a UEFA Champions League place as Manchester City kept up their distant pursuit of Liverpool with a victory at Sheffield United on a dramatic evening of Premier League soccer.

Newcastle United improbably came back from 2-0 down to draw against Everton, with substitute Florian Lejeune netting twice in stoppage-time, and Aston Villa found a last-gasp winner against in-form Watford.

Elsewhere, Southampton climbed to ninth in the table with a victory against Crystal Palace, while AFC Bournemouth gave themselves hope with a 3-1 win over fellow strugglers Brighton & Hove Albion.

Fourth-placed Chelsea twice took the lead against Arsenal, who were reduced to 10 men after former Blues defender David Luiz took out Tammy Abraham when he was through on goal.

Jorginho put Chelsea 1-0 ahead from the penalty spot in the 28th minute, but Gabriel Martinelli equalized for Arsenal in the second half.

Cesar Azpilicueta put Chelsea 2-1 up with just six minutes remaining, but Arsenal leveled only three minutes later through Hector Bellerin.

The 2-2 draw left Chelsea six points ahead of fifth-placed Manchester United, having played a game more, while Arsenal are in 10th, seemingly out of the running for a place in the top four.

After the match, Chelsea boss Frank Lampard was frustrated that his team had not been more clinical in front of goal.

“We could have had three or four goals today,” Lampard told the BBC. “Having shots, crosses and lots of ‘ooh’ moments. We have to be clinical.”

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta hailed his side’s reaction.

“To do that against this kind of opponent in this stadium, I really value,” Arteta said. “The way they have done it, with the spirit they have done it, that’s great.”

Pep Guardiola’s City — with defender Aymeric Laporte back — looked as though they might rue Gabriel Jesus’ squandered first-half penalty, but their Argentine hitman Sergio Aguero came to the rescue.

Despite the 1-0 win, second-placed City remain 13 points behind runaway leaders Liverpool, having played two games more, and their bid to defend their title appears hopeless.

City’s French central defender Laporte had been out of action since suffering a knee injury at the end of August last year and he was a surprise inclusion at Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United goalkeeper Dean Henderson denied Jesus from the penalty spot about 10 minutes from halftime after a foul on Riyad Mahrez.

However, City made amends when Aguero, on for Jesus, tapped in from Kevin de Bruyne’s cross in the 73rd minute.

“We knew it would be a difficult place to come,” Guardiola said.

“We concede one or two clear chances, nothing more than that,” the Spanish manager said.

“In the first half the ’keeper was excellent with the penalty and two incredible saves. It was an incredibly good victory for us to take a step towards securing Champions League football next season,” he added.

Southampton’s 2-0 victory against Crystal Palace, thanks to goals from Nathan Redmond and Stuart Armstrong, continued a remarkable turnaround for the club, who hit rock bottom earlier this season in a 9-0 defeat by Leicester City.

“Throughout the team — the behavior, belief — everyone is absolutely committed,” Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuettl said. “They know what they have to do and the atmosphere is fantastic. Everyone enjoys to play.”