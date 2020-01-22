Mendis, Mathews lead Sri Lanka to 205-3 in Harare

AFP, HARARE

Kusal Mendis yesterday struck a measured 80 as Sri Lanka reached 205-3 at tea on the third day of the first Test against Zimbabwe in Harare.

It was a hard sweat for Sri Lanka’s batsmen, who still trailed Zimbabwe by 153 at tea, with their captain Angelo Mathews unbeaten on a painstaking 51.

Mendis, 24, struck eight boundaries in his 163-ball innings before flashing at an outswinger from debutant Victor Nyauchi that flew to Brendan Taylor at first slip.

It marked a second success for Nyauchi, who collected his first wicket in Test cricket during the morning session, when Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne flicked a low catch to Ainsley Ndlovu at midwicket.

Nyauchi was the pick of the attack, taking 2-32 from 19 overs.

Karunaratne had resumed his partnership with Mendis after bad light stopped Monday’s play with Sri Lanka on 42-1.

They added 60 before Mathews joined Mendis in a third-wicket partnership of 92. Mathews hit three fours and a towering six over midwicket off Ndlovu, bringing up his 50 from 154 balls.