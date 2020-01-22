Home / Sports
Wed, Jan 22, 2020 - Page 16　

Mendis, Mathews lead Sri Lanka to 205-3 in Harare

AFP, HARARE

Sri Lanka’s Dimuth Karunaratne walks back to the pavilion after being dismissed in the third day of the first Test against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club yesterday.

Photo: AFP

Kusal Mendis yesterday struck a measured 80 as Sri Lanka reached 205-3 at tea on the third day of the first Test against Zimbabwe in Harare.

It was a hard sweat for Sri Lanka’s batsmen, who still trailed Zimbabwe by 153 at tea, with their captain Angelo Mathews unbeaten on a painstaking 51.

Mendis, 24, struck eight boundaries in his 163-ball innings before flashing at an outswinger from debutant Victor Nyauchi that flew to Brendan Taylor at first slip.

It marked a second success for Nyauchi, who collected his first wicket in Test cricket during the morning session, when Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne flicked a low catch to Ainsley Ndlovu at midwicket.

Nyauchi was the pick of the attack, taking 2-32 from 19 overs.

Karunaratne had resumed his partnership with Mendis after bad light stopped Monday’s play with Sri Lanka on 42-1.

They added 60 before Mathews joined Mendis in a third-wicket partnership of 92. Mathews hit three fours and a towering six over midwicket off Ndlovu, bringing up his 50 from 154 balls.

