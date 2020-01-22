Petagna leads SPAL to come-from-behind win

AFP, MILAN, Italy

Andrea Petagna on Monday ignited a come-from-behind victory for struggling SPAL to hand his former club Atalanta BC a shock 2-1 defeat in Serie A.

The UEFA Champions League-chasing side from Bergamo, Italy, had won their past two home games against AC Milan and Parma, with 5-0 scorelines each time.

However, they slipped up against SPAL, who snatched just their fourth win of the season to move off the bottom of the table.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s team missed the chance to leapfrog past AS Roma into the final Champions League place and are now three points behind the capital side in fifth place.

“Today more than a few players were not at their best,” Gasperini said. “It was clear we were down a gear… But we will have to be ready to immediately redeem a bad performance, because the standings are very tight.”

Slovenian forward Josip Ilicic put Atalanta ahead after 16 minutes with a clever back-heel flick beating Etrit Berisha in the SPAL goal.

However, Petagna pulled SPAL level after 54 minutes by scoring his fifth goal in four meetings against his former club.

Mattia Valoti snatched the winner six minutes later, with new signing Bryan Dabo playing a role in the goal on his first start for SPAL.

“I left a piece of heart in Bergamo because I started here,” Petagna said. “But today we had to win, now we must continue like this if we want to save ourselves.”

Duvan Zapata missed chances to equalize for the hosts following a long injury layoff, with fellow Colombian forward Luis Muriel coming on for the final half-an-hour in place of defender Mattia Caldara, who started on his return on loan from AC Milan.

However, despite laying siege to the SPAL goal, the hosts fell to their fifth defeat of the season and fourth at home.

“You have to give credit to SPAL, despite being last in the standings, they tried to play a decent game,” Gasperini said. “Once in the lead, SPAL attacked with many men, but we weren’t good at fighting them.”

Gasperini’s side have the best attack in the league with 50 goals scored in 20 games.

However, he had conceded that his players were suffering from fatigue after their surprise elimination from the Coppa Italia by ACF Fiorentina.

Atalanta are playing their first season in the Champions League and host Valencia in the last-16 first leg at the San Siro in Milan on Feb. 19.