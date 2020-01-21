Dare to dream, Klopp tells Liverpool fans

AFP and AP, LIVERPOOL, England

Liverpool fans should be dreaming of a first English title in 30 years, Juergen Klopp said, even if the German is taking nothing for granted after opening up a 16-point lead at the top of the table.

Goals early and late from Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah on Sunday earned a 2-0 victory over Manchester United at Anfield and a 13th straight league win since the sides last met at Old Trafford in October last year.

After Salah galloped clear to score from goalkeeper Alisson Becker’s assist deep in stoppage-time, the Liverpool fans broke into a chorus of “we’re going to win the league” for the first time this season.

Klopp dismissed any notion that would ramp up the pressure on his players, but is already focusing on his next challenge, away to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday.

“They are allowed to dream, allowed to sing, as long as they do their job as well in the moment when we play,” said Klopp, who praised the atmosphere for “carrying” his side as they tired in the closing stages.

“I think everyone wants us to say something about it [winning the title], but we won’t,” Van Dijk said. “In the squad we cannot, and we won’t. It is one game at a time.”

Liverpool could even afford to have two goals ruled out, including Roberto Firmino’s curling strike due to Van Dijk’s foul on United goalkeeper David de Gea in the buildup.

Salah also scuffed a shot and captain Jordan Henderson hit the post.

“You have to find a way and we did,” Van Dijk said.

“We had to put everything on the line and we kept a clean sheet again, so I’m happy with that,” he said.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could not fault his United players, despite struggling to impose themselves on the leaders.

“The players have given absolutely everything they’ve got,” the United manager said. “They [Liverpool] stamped their authority on the game, they lead the league deservedly and they are the most direct team in the league. They put you under pressure and you have to concentrate at the back.’’

Earlier, Burnley rallied from a goal down to defeat Leicester City 2-1 and ease their relegation fears.

Additional reporting by staff writer