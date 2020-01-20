SPORTS BRIEFS

Staff writer, with Agencies

BASKETBALL

Braves beaten in Taipei

The winning streak of the Taipei Fubon Braves was snapped on Saturday in an upset 78-105 loss to Hong Kong Eastern in the ASEAN Basketball League (ABL) in Taipei. Before tip-off, the Braves, ranked second in the ABL, were seeking to extend their three-game winning streak after they stunned Thailand’s Mono Vampire Basketball Club by a single point a day earlier. US import Brandis Raley-Ross led the scoreboard with 27 points for Eastern at the Heping Basketball Gymnasium. Former NBA guard O.J. Mayo scored 23 points for the Braves. The Braves stayed second in the league, while Hong Kong moved to eighth. The season began on Nov. 16 last year, with 10 teams from East and Southeast Asia competing for the title. The regular season runs until March 29.

TENNIS

Monfils insists hand OK

Gael Monfils is nursing a swollen hand after he lashed out in frustration while playing a computer game, but he does not expect the bizarre injury to hamper his Australian Open. The 10th seed from France, who faces Taiwan’s Lu Yen-hsun in his first-round match at the Australian Open tomorrow, sustained the injury in a fit of pique last month. The 33-year-old played in the ATP Cup at the start of the year, but told reporters yesterday that his hand is still not quite right and he cannot volley as much as he would like. “I was playing a video game in my bedroom and I hit my right hand against the headboard” of the bed, Monfils said. “The real treatment would be rest, but since I can’t, I have taken anti-inflammatory drugs and put ice on it. But it’s getting better, it’s pretty positive, even if some days after big sessions I have to take the next day off to recover.”

BADMINTON

Ginting wins title at home

Indonesia’s Anthony Ginting beat Denmark’s Anders Antonsen in the men’s singles final at the Indonesia Masters yesterday, winning 17-21, 21-15, 21-9. In the mixed doubles at the Istora Senayan in Jakarta, Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong beat Wang Yilyu and Huang Dongping 21-9, 21-9 in an all-Chinese encounter. In the women’s singles, Malaysia’s Ratchanok Intanon beat Carolina Marin of Spain 21-19, 11-21, 21-18. In the men’s doubles, Marcus Gideon and Kevin Sukamuljo defeated Mohammed Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan 21-15, 21-16 in an all-Indonesian affair. In the women’s doubles, Indonesia’s Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu downed Maiken Fruergaard and Sara Thygesen of Denmark 18-21, 21-11, 23-21.

CRICKET

S Africa follow on amid rain

South Africa followed on after England bowled them out in double-quick time in the third Test yesterday, although rain again stopped play. England took the final four first-innings wickets in less than five overs at the start of day 4 in Port Elizabeth to end South Africa’s first innings at 209, a 290-run deficit. At tea yesterday, South Africa were 44-3.

CRICKET

Zimbabwe make steady start

Zimbabwe made a steady start batting first in the first Test against Sri Lanka yesterday. Openers Kevin Kasuza (48 not out) and Prince Masvaure (55) shared an opening stand of 96. At tea, Zimbabwe were 108-1.