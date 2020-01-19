SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

OLYMPICS

Committees join Russia case

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) want to have a say on Russia’s doping ban. With Russia facing a four-year ban on its name and anthem at major events, including the Olympics and Paralympics, the IPC on Friday said that both bodies filed a formal “notice of intervention” in the Court of Arbitration for Sport case that is to decide the matter. The committees said they want to make sure the punishment is clear-cut. “The only purpose of this intervention is limited to the interest of the IOC and the IPC that the pronounced sanctions are clear, leave no room for any interpretation and can be applied without any further procedures,” the two organizations said in a statement.

GOLF

Man makes one-armed ace

One-armed Canadian amateur Laurent Hurtubise made a hole-in-one playing alongside two PGA Tour pros at the American Express pro-am event. Born without a right hand, Hurtubise aced the 151 yard par-three fourth hole at PGA West’s Stadium Course in the first round on Thursday. The ball landed near the front of the green and rolled in. “As a kid, sports was a way for me to prove that even though I had a difference that I could perform as well as normal people ... as they call them,” Hurtubise told the Desert Sun. “People have differences and handicaps and whatever, but it was my way to prove that I could be as good as everybody else.” Hurtubise was paired with professional Troy Merritt. “The coolest experience I’ve had on the course,” Merritt told PGA Tour.com.

SOCCER

Cyprus suspends games

The Cyprus Football Association on Friday suspended all matches after a referee walkout because of a bombing attack against a colleague’s car. The federation said all matches are on hold indefinitely. Police said the predawn detonation of an explosive device placed on the hood of the car caused extensive damage. The federation earlier condemned the attack against referee Andreas Constantinou’s vehicle as an “act of terrorism” that breeds fear among referees and harms the sport.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Grasso misses weight

Strawweight contender Claudia Gadelha’s bout with Alexa Grasso on the pay-per-view portion of UFC246 has been canceled after Grasso badly missed weight. The Nevada State Athletic Commission made the decision on Friday after Grasso weighed in at 121.5 pounds (55kg), missing the strawweight allowance by 5.5 pounds. The bout has been replaced by bantamweight veteran Brian Kelleher’s bout with Jamaica’s Ode Osbourne. Kelleher (19-10) and Osbourne (7-2) had been previously scheduled for the second fight of the entire show. Because Gadelha made weight at 115.5 pounds, the weight difference between the competitors was too big to allow the fight to go on, with a financial penalty for Grasso (11-3). Strawweight fighters must be only three pounds apart at the weigh-in to allow such a consideration, according to the commission. “I worked so hard for this and I was so excited to put in a show for you all tomorrow,” Gadelha wrote on Instagram. “We will run it back!” UFC246 is topped by Conor McGregor’s return to the cage against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in a welterweight bout. Both headliners easily made the 170-pound limit and no other fighters missed weight.