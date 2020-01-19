NBA reportedly delays vote on changes to schedule

AFP, NEW YORK

The National Basketball Association does not plan to vote on major schedule changes at meeting of team owners in April, but still hopes to install them by the league’s 75th anniversary in 2021, ESPN reported on Friday.

Citing unnamed sources, the sports television network’s Web site said that the league informed clubs on Friday that it would study and talk over such changes as an in-season tournament modeled after European soccer, reseeding of playoff teams in the conference finals and a play-in tournament to expand the post-season beyond 16 of its 30 clubs.

The NBA needs a two-thirds majority of owners to implement changes ahead of the 2021-2022 season. The league has talked over variations of the plans with the players union and telecasters and will do so with hopes of making a presentation to team owners in April even without plans for a vote.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver has backed the in-season tournament for years, but deciding a time for the event has been a sticking point, with late November to mid-December and Christmas into mid-January as ideas, ESPN reported.

The NBA would trim the regular season from 82 games per club to 78 to allow room on the calendar for the in-season event and play-in games, where lower-finishing clubs could compete for the final spots in a playoff field of 16.

Some team owners are concerned about financial losses from having two fewer home games, but the NBA figures new revenue streams — such as an event sponsor and higher broadcast rights fees for the in-season event and extra play-in games — could more than offset any lost game revenue.