Korkmaz scores 24 in win over Bulls

AP, PHILADELPHIA

Furkan Korkmaz asked the Philadelphia 76ers 14 months ago to trade him somewhere he could play amid frequent shuttles back and forth to the club’s G-League team in Delaware.

On Friday, he was a lifeline for a team that might have found an answer to their desperate need for outside shooting. Korkmaz had six three-pointers and a career-high 24 points as the 76ers beat the Chicago Bulls 100-89.

“Everyone could see that I was really feeling it and trying to find me,” Korkmaz said. “As a team, we had good open looks in moving the ball and we executed the game plan well.”

Ben Simmons and Al Horford each scored 20 points for Philadelphia. Simmons had 11 rebounds and seven assists.

Zach LaVine led Chicago with 23 points, while Cody White had 14 and Luke Kornet added 13. The Bulls struggled to hold onto the ball, turning it over 11 times in the second half as the game slipped away.

“I didn’t like our discipline in the second half offensively,” Chicago head coach Jim Boylen said. “There were too many turnovers. We had some opportunities and good looks in situations that we could capitalize with. We didn’t get it done.”

Korkmaz helped the 76ers take over in the third quarter after trailing 48-47 coming into the second half. He hit all four of his shots from deep in the quarter, allowing Philadelphia to surge ahead 81-71 at the end of the period.

Philadelphia have been linked to virtually every available three-point shooting trade target to fill the gap left when leading outside shooter J.J. Redick left for the New Orleans Pelicans in free agency last year.

On Friday, the 76ers were seeing if Korkmaz could give them that lift off the bench. Korkmaz finished six of nine from three-point range and was eight of 11 overall.

“We were dusting off some of the plays that we used to run for J.J. We ran five plays in a row to him and he changed the game and gave us a spark,” Sixers coach Brett Brown said.

“It’s all about reps in practice, because J.J. was making shots look easy,” Korkmaz said. “At the end of the day, we’re running those for me. And when I play with Ben, I feel confident because I know I will be open at the end of the set.”

In Los Angeles, Norman Powell scored 28 points off the bench as the Toronto Raptors used a balanced offense to continue their domination over the Washington Wizards with a 140-111 rout.

Marc Gasol added 20 points to become one of seven players in double figures for the Raptors, who have won seven straight games against the Wizards.

The Raptors tied their franchise record points total of 140, which they earned in a double-overtime, two-point victory over the Wizards in January last year. It is the most points they have ever scored in regulation time.

Toronto have been struggling to hold big leads of late, but they hope to have finally reversed that trend with Friday’s season-high scoring total.

“We’re trusting one another, we’re moving the ball,” Powell said.

“We’re letting the offense work for us,” he added.

“We didn’t play well, we turned the ball over,” Wizards coach Scott Brooks said. “We played against a championship team that was clicking on all cylinders.”

Additional reporting by AFP

In other games on Friday, it was:

‧ Pacers 116, Timberwolves 114

‧ Mavericks 120, T. Blazers 112

‧ Thunder 108, Heat 115

‧ Grizzlies 113, Cavaliers 109

‧ Spurs 120, Hawks 121