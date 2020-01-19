Kyrgios dismisses criticism from Zverev

AFP, MELBOURNE, Australia

Australia’s Nick Kyrgios yesterday dismissed criticism from Alexander Zverev after the German said he was a step behind some of his main rivals when it came to challenging for Grand Slams.

Zverev said some of the other young players were “just better” than Kyrgios, who provocatively dropped and did push-ups when the world No. 7 served double faults during Germany’s clash with Australia at the ATP Cup.

“I’m not going to entertain that too much. With everything going on, that’s the least of my worries,” Kyrgios said. “He’s a great player. I’m not quite sure where those comments come from. I’m sure he didn’t mean them in a bad way, but if he did, then I’m sorry for whatever I’ve done to you.”

Zverev earlier told media in Melbourne that “there’s a lot of young guys that are right now, no offense, just better than” Kyrgios.

“I think Stefanos [Tsitsipas] is better than him. Just simply because he is better over five sets and that’s what you need as well,” he said.

Zverev faces Marco Cecchinato in the first round of the Australian Open on Tuesday, while Kyrgios is to play Lorenzo Sonego.

Additional reporting by staff writer

AUCKLAND CLASSIC

AFP, AUCKLAND, New Zealand

It was the “tournament of revenge” for rising star Ugo Humbert who won his maiden ATP title by beating Benoit Paire in a three-set thriller at the Auckland Classic yesterday.

In the all-French showdown, the unseeded Humbert held his nerve in the deciding tie-break of his first ATP final to beat the fifth seed 7-6 (7/2), 3-6, 7-6 (7/5).

The 30-year-old Paire, No. 24 in the world, was no stranger to playing a decider, having been stretched to three sets in his four previous matches in the tournament.

The 21-year-old Humbert, who a year ago was ranked outside the top 100, started the tournament at No. 57 and the title should advance him well inside the top 50.

“I really, really wanted to win it today and I did,” said an elated Humbert.

“It was the tournament of revenge,” he added, having previously lost to four of the five players he beat in Auckland.

HOBART

AP, HOBART, Australia

Elena Rybakina will enter the season’s first major with a seeding and fresh off a title after beating Zhang Shuai 7-6 (9/7), 6-3 in the Hobart International final yesterday.

The 20-year-old Rybakina surged more than 150 places in the WTA rankings last year to finish at No. 37. She is to enter the Australian Open, which starts in Melbourne tomorrow, as the 29th seed after reaching the final at the Shenzhen Open in China to start this season and capturing her second career title a week later.

“It’s amazing. I’m really happy with my win because last week I had an opportunity. I was really motivated,” Rybakina said. “Of course I’m really happy and confident.”

Rybakina has only one day off before her first-round meeting against Bernarda Pera at Melbourne Park.

ADELAIDE

Reuters and AFP, MELBOURNE, Australia

World No. 1 Ash Barty beat Dayana Yastremska 6-2, 7-5 to win the women’s singles title at the Adelaide International yesterday, while Russian Andrey Rublev secured his second title in a week after beating Lloyd Harris in the men’s singles.

Barty broke the Ukrainian twice to win the first set, but Yastremska put up stiffer resistance in the second to level it at 4-4. The Australian broke to go 6-5 up on four straight errors from the Ukrainian and served out to seal the title.