Magic end Lakers’ streak with 119-118 away victory

AFP, LOS ANGELES

Markelle Fultz on Wednesday finished with 21 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists as the Orlando Magic snapped the Los Angeles Lakers’ nine-game winning streak with a 119-118 victory.

The triple-double was the second of Fultz’s career, with the other coming in April 2018, when he played for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Aaron Gordon also scored 21 points for the Magic, while Wes Iwundu scored 19 points, Nikola Vucevic had 19 and Terrence Ross came off the bench to score 15.

LeBron James scored just 19 points, but added 19 assists for the Lakers, who were playing without injured Anthony Davis.

“We didn’t play well enough to win,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. “They made us pay.”

The Magic won, despite missing their leading scorer Evan Fournier, who has been averaging 19.2 points per game. He missed the contest due to a right-quad injury.

Elsewhere, the Miami Heat got a huge performance from rookie Kendrick Nunn, and the Philadelphia 76ers made the right plays down the stretch, as the two Eastern Conference juggernauts continued their dominant play at home.

Tobias Harris scored 34 points and nailed three clutch shots late in the game, as the 76ers won their fifth straight game with a 117-106 victory over the Brooklyn Nets.

Harris also had 10 rebounds and scored 11 of his points in the final five minutes for the 76ers, who played in front of a crowd of 20,100 at the Wells Fargo Center.

Harris finished off the 76ers’ 19th home win in 21 games this season by hitting two free throws with 31 seconds remaining.

“When we got together in the huddle before the fourth quarter, we said that we were going to have to hold them to under 20 points to win the game,” Harris said.

Ben Simmons scored 20 points and 11 rebounds for the 76ers, who shot 51.1 percent from the floor. Furkan Korkmaz and Josh Richardson added 15 points apiece, while Al Horford contributed 14.

Spencer Dinwiddie had 26 points and eight assists for the Nets, who shot 43.7 percent overall and fell to 2-9 in their past 11 games.

In Miami, Nunn scored 33 points to lead the Heat to a 106-100 victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

The 24-year-old shot 13 of 18 from the field, including five of seven from three-point range in front of a crowd of 19,600 at the American Airlines Arena.

“He was able to get into a great rhythm,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said of Nunn, who was eight-of-eight in the first half.

Goran Dragic finished with 17 points, while Bam Adebayo had 14 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists for the Heat, who improved to an NBA best 18-1 at home.

Jimmy Butler had 12 points, while Duncan Robinson was the Heat’s fifth double-figure scorer with 11 points.

DeMar DeRozan scored 30 points to lead the Spurs. DeRozan, who shot 12 of 14 from the field, has scored 20 or more points in 12 consecutive games.

Also, Luka Doncic finished with 25 points, a career-high 17 assists and 15 rebounds for his 12th triple-double of the season, as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Sacramento Kings 127-123.

Seth Curry made five three-pointers, while scoring 21 points for the Mavericks, who won their third straight game.

The Mavericks’ Tim Hardaway added 18 points, while Dwight Powell registered 17 points on eight-of-10 shooting and collected nine rebounds. Dorian Finney-Smith scored 15 points and Maxi Kleber had 14.

