SPORTS BRIEFS

SOCCER

Ronaldo stretches streak

Cristiano Ronaldo stretched his goal-scoring streak to six consecutive league games as Juventus took top spot in Serie A on Sunday with a 2-1 win over AS Roma, whose defeat was made worse by a cruciate ligament injury that rising star Nicolo Zaniolo sustained. Juventus moved two points ahead of Inter after going two goals up in just 10 minutes in Rome. “We were very good for 60 minutes. Then, if you play against Roma, it is almost inevitable to suffer in the end,” Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri said. Defender Merih Demiral found a way through after three minutes when he connected with a Paulo Dybala free-kick. Minutes later Argentine Dybala was hauled down in the box and Ronaldo stepped up to convert from the spot to make it nine goals in six league games. Zaniolo was stretchered off in tears eight minutes before the break after sustaining a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. Zaniolo, who is considered one of Italy’s most exciting young talents and was a rare bright point for Roma in a torrid first half, was to undergo surgery yesterday. “I swear to you ... I’ll be stronger than before,” the 20-year-old wrote on Instagram. Earlier, Alejandro Berenguer struck the only goal as Torino beat Bologna to climb to seventh, while Hellas Verona won 2-1 over Genoa. Elsewhere, UC Sampdoria thrashed Brescia 5-1, ACF Fiorentina beat SPAL 1-0 and Udinese beat US Sassuolo 3-0.

SOCCER

City dominant over Villa

Manchester City delivered a supremely dominant team performance to beat Aston Villa 6-1 on Sunday and take second place in the Premier League. Sergio Aguero became the league’s all-time top-scoring foreign player on 177 goals and scorer of most hat-tricks by any player with 12 as the whole City team shone in yet another big win. “I’m so happy for the record, but I thank my teammates, because they helped me this year,” Aguero said. Aguero scored three goals and had an assist for Riyad Mahrez, who scored two in a game for the first time in 16 months. Gabriel Jesus scored off a cross from Kevin de Bruyne, whose 14 assists this season are six more than any other player in the Premier League. Anwar el-Ghazi scored from a penalty for Villa. Elsewhere, Watford beat AFF Bournemouth 3-0.

BADMINTON

Momota hurt in fatal crash

Badminton world No. 1 Kento Momota was injured in a pre-dawn fatal vehicle collision in Malaysia yesterday, just hours after he secured his first victory of the season at the Malaysia Masters. The Japanese shuttler and three others were thought to have been on their way to Kuala Lumpur International Airport when the hired van they were in rammed into the rear of a 30-tonne truck, according to statements from the police and a local fire department. The driver of the van was killed in the crash and his body had to be cut free from the wreckage. Police and the Malaysian Badminton Association (BAM) said that in addition to Momota, the three others involved in the incident were his physiotherapist, his assistant coach and a Badminton World Federation official. The association said in a statement that Momota sustained multiple lacerations to his face and a fractured nose.