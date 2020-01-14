Texans’ season ends after huge Chiefs comeback

AFP, LOS ANGELES

Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes and Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers, two of the NFL’s top-rated quarterbacks, moved closer to a potential Super Bowl clash with home playoff victories on Sunday.

Mahomes threw for five touchdowns as the Chiefs overturned a 24-point deficit to defeat the Houston Texans 51-31 in a thrilling post-season duel.

Mahomes finished with 321 passing yards from 23 of 35 attempts at Arrowhead Stadium to send the Chiefs into a home American Football Conference Championship showdown against the Tennessee Titans this week for a place in the Super Bowl.

“We didn’t start the way we wanted to,” Mahomes said. “All we were preaching was: ‘Let’s do something special. Everyone is counting us out, let’s just keep fighting, one play at a time.’”

Rodgers completed 16 of 27 passes for 243 yards, while Davante Adams made eight catches for a club playoff record 160 yards as the Packers pulled out a 28-23 triumph over the Seattle Seahawks.

The Packers are to travel to California to battle the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in the National Football Conference championship.

“I am going to enjoy a nice glass of Scotch tonight,” Rodgers said. “Then get onto the film of San Francisco and get ready for a tough opponent.”

The 49ers walloped the Packers 37-8 at home on Nov. 24 last year.

Sunday’s winners are to meet at Super Bowl 54 in Miami on Feb. 3.

Texans coach Bill O’Brien said his team had not taken anything for granted after racing to an early lead.

It “was a really good lead, no doubt about it, but I don’t think any lead is safe versus these guys,” O’Brien said. “We needed to score 50 points and we weren’t able to do that.”

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson finished with 388 yards and two touchdowns in a losing effort.

The Chiefs were given an almighty scare after a disastrous start.

An error-strewn opening spell saw the Texans score unanswered touchdowns from Kenny Stills, Lonnie Johnson and Darren Fells to move into a 21-point lead.

However, with the Chiefs reeling, the Texans gave the hosts respite from the onslaught early in the second quarter, with Houston coach Bill O’Brien opting for a field goal on a fourth down and one from 31 yards. Ka’imi Fairbairn drilled the kick to put Houston into a 24-0 lead.

However, momentum shifted on the ensuing kickoff when Mecole Hardman returned 58 yards to the Houston 42-yard line.

Two plays later, Mahomes hit Damien Williams from 17 yards to make it 24-7 and put the Chiefs on the board.

The Chiefs stopped Houston on a fake punt on the next series and Mahomes took advantage, finding tight end Travis Kelce from five yards for a touchdown.

“We had momentum at that point and it felt like we were going to try and make a play,” O’Brien said. “It just didn’t work.”

DeAndre Carter fumbled away the kickoff, allowing the Chiefs to recover at the Houston six. Mahomes hit Kelce for another touchdown three plays later and then drove the Chiefs 90 yards to set up another touchdown to Kelce for a 28-24 halftime lead.

Williams ran for two touchdowns to give Kansas City a 41-24 lead. Watson rushed for a five-yard touchdown to put the Texans back to within 10, but the Chiefs added another touchdown followed by a field goal to extend their lead to 51-21.

Green Bay’s Aaron Jones ran 21 times for 62 yards, including two one-yard touchdowns, as the Packers took a 21-3 halftime lead then held on in the fourth quarter.