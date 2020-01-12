Fans handed five-year bans over racist abuse

AFP, LONDON

Two Manchester City supporters have received five-year bans from soccer matches and lifetime suspensions from the English Premier League champions’ stadium after being found guilty of racist abuse.

Ian Baldry, 58, made a racist comment toward City and England winger Raheem Sterling as he celebrated scoring a goal in a Premier League game against AFC Bournemouth at the Etihad Stadium in December 2018.

The defendant from Yorkshire pleaded guilty in September last year to causing racially aggravated intentional harassment, alarm or distress.

He was sentenced on Friday at Manchester Magistrates’ Court, and also ordered to complete 200 hours of community service and pay ￡170 (US$222) court costs.

In a witness statement against the defendant another supporter present at the match told police “it was disgusting in this day and age that this was going on.”

“I was shocked and offended, and felt sick to my stomach when I heard it,” the statement said.

Baldry’s friend, James McConnell, from Manchester, was heard making racist remarks about two match stewards at the same match.

Witnesses described McConnell as being drunk and abusive throughout the first half, and regularly using foul language to insult the players on the pitch, Greater Manchester Police said.

The 57-year-old went on to make a comment about the race of a Bournemouth player, reportedly defender Tyrone Mings.

A fellow fan confronted McConnell about his behavior and later reported him to stewards.

He was also sentenced in Manchester after pleading guilty.

“Following the sentencing of Ian Baldry and James McConnell at Manchester Magistrates’ Court, and in line with Manchester City’s zero-tolerance approach to discrimination, lifetime bans have been issued by the club,” Manchester City said in a statement. “The club would like to thank Manchester City supporters for reporting both incidents and their cooperation throughout the investigations.”