‘Children’s mistakes’ cost Barcelona in loss to Atletico

AFP, JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi on Thursday said that his side were guilty of playing like children after Atletico Madrid staged a thrilling comeback to beat them 3-2 and set up a Supercopa de Espana final against Real Madrid.

Barca looked set for a showdown tomorrow against Real when they led 2-1 with nine minutes left, but instead it is to be a Madrid derby in Saudi Arabia to decide who lifts the trophy.

“It’s a shame, because we switched off for a few moments and made children’s mistakes,” Messi said. “We should have closed out the match.”

“It’s a blow for us, especially as we were the better team. Our mistakes cost us dearly,” he added.

All five goals were scored during a wild second half in Jeddah that began with Koke putting Atletico in front just 21 seconds after coming on as a substitute at the interval.

Goals from Messi and Antoine Griezmann turned the game on its head, only for Atletico to hit back with a late double: Alvaro Morata converting a penalty in the 81st minute before Angel Correa found a winner in the 86th.

In between, Barcelona also had two goals ruled out after the video assistant referee (VAR) spotted tight offsides, while Atletico were denied what looked a clear penalty at 2-2, after the ball clipped the hand of Gerard Pique.

“They had more legs than us and in the end it cost us,” Griezmann said. “We made mistakes in everything, in passes — I think I missed a pass to Sam [Umtiti] before they scored — and the little things can lose you a match, a league, a Champions League.”

The pulsating contest will have delighted the Royal Spanish Football Federation, which has faced heavy criticism for taking the competition away from Spain to a different continent and to a country that has a long-condemned human rights record.

“The goal for 2-2 came at a time when we didn’t know how to get a hold of the game,” said Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde, whose position will come under renewed scrutiny.

“There is always instability when you lose,” he added.

It remains to be seen how this defeat might affect the title race in La Liga, with Real Madrid and Atletico now enjoying the opportunity not only to claim a trophy, but score a psychological boost too.

“It is important for the club, we beat the best attacking team in the world,” Atletico coach Diego Simeone said. “You saw our bite, our belief, our desire. It’s what this club is all about.”

Atletico survived a frantic first half and frustration spilled over at the break as Jordi Alba poked a finger in the face of Joao Felix, who then went head-to-head with Messi. Suarez also had to be pulled away by Stefan Savic.

A spikey end to the first period was trumped by an explosive start to the second as Koke gave Atletico the lead by stabbing into the bottom corner.

Simeone chose not to celebrate and if he was worried about the amount of time left, he was right, as Barcelona scored twice in 11 minutes.

First, Messi equalized after muscling his way through Koke and Savic on the edge of the area and then he fired in again after steering a high ball around Koke.

However, this time VAR showed his elbow had served as a cushion.

Disappointment was brief, as Alba crossed for Suarez and while his header was brilliantly pawed away by Jan Oblak, Griezmann nodded in the rebound.

Pique thought he had a third after Arturo Vidal half-volleyed Messi’s free-kick across the box, but again VAR intervened.