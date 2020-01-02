SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

ATHLETICS

Kenyans win Sao Silvestre

Kenya’s Kibiwott Kandie on Tuesday came from behind in a dramatic sprint finish to win the 95th edition of the popular annual Sao Silvestre race in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Kandie pipped Ugandan teenager Jacob Kiplimo on the line with a time of 42 minutes, 59seconds, becoming the first man to break 43 minutes for the 15km race through the streets of Brazil’s biggest city. Fellow Kenyan Titus Ekiru took third. On a triumphant day for Kenyans, Brigid Kosgei easily won the women’s race, breaking away early from the pack to finish in 48 minutes, 54 seconds — only one of three women to finish the event in less than 50 minutes. Compatriot Jemina Sumgong set the record of 48 minutes, 35 seconds in 2016. Sheila Chelangat, another Kenyan, took second, more than a minute behind Kosgei, with Ethiopia’s Tisadik Alem Nigus in third. More than 35,000 runners took part in the historic race, which has been run since 1924, many of them in fancy dress.

GOLF

Sentry extends sponsorship

The PGA Tour is beginning a new year by announcing a 10-year deal with Sentry Insurance as title sponsor of the Tournament of Champions in Hawaii, making Kapalua Resort the home of PGA Tour winners through at least the end of the next decade. The extension means Wisconsin-based Sentry would be the longest-running sponsor since the winners-only event moved to Maui in 1999. Sentry, a business-focused mutual insurance company, for years dealt directly with customers instead of leaning on a national advertising campaign. Chairman and CEO Pete McPartland described it as a quiet brand until it became title sponsor of the winners-only PGA Tour event that starts each year at Kapalua. Three years into a five-year contract, Sentry signed a new deal for 10 years. Along with donating all net proceeds of the tournament to local charities, McPartland said that the company donated to the United Way and created scholarships on Maui. Xander Schauffele, whose mother is Taiwanese, will look to defend his title when the tournament starts today.

SOCCER

Christie faces suspension

Celtic’s Ryan Christie could be suspended after allegedly grabbing the groin area of Rangers’ Alfredo Morelos during Sunday’s Old Firm derby at Parkhead. Christie has now been served with a notice of complaint by the Scottish Football Association for the incident in the 60th minute of the Rangers’ 2-1 Scottish Premiership win. The Scotland midfielder could now be banned for two games, with Christie facing a disciplinary hearing on Monday next week. The 24-year-old had already been booked when he appeared to make contact with Morelos after he had been nutmegged by the Colombia attacker, with only a foul awarded. However, the Scottish rulebook allows for retrospective action if a potential red card offense was missed by the match referee. Celtic were dismayed by the association’s announcement, with the club saying on Tuesday: “We are absolutely astonished at this decision. Clearly we will defend Ryan vigorously.” Rangers’ win over their archrivals and reigning Scottish champions cut Celtic’s lead at the top of the table to the two points, with the Hoops having played a game more than the Rangers heading into the league’s winter break.