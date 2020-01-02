Smoke could affect play in third Test in Sydney

AP, SYDNEY

With more than 100 wildfires burning in New South Wales, there is a strong chance that the smoke could affect play during the third Test between Australia and New Zealand beginning tomorrow at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Air quality has been a regular concern for Sydney residents in the past several weeks and the smoke is expected to be at its worst on Saturday.

Bushfires have affected most states, but they have killed 17 people this fire season, including eight since late Monday. Two people remain missing, more than 1,000 houses or buildings have been destroyed and about 2,500 firefighters, many of them volunteers, are battling the blazes.

New Zealand off-spinner Will Somerville, who has lived in Sydney for most of his life, said that any concern over smoke issues were inconsequential to those suffering from the fires.

“It’s bloody horrible, shocking and it’s been going on for so long,” Somerville said. “I don’t know what more to say. There’s talk about smoke delaying this game, but who cares, it doesn’t mean anything compared with what people are going through.”

It is possible that play could be stopped, as was the case at an abandoned Twenty20 Big Bash League match in Canberra.

That decision in Sydney would rest with match referee Richie Richardson and the umpires as they closely monitor air quality and visibility.

Australia coach Justin Langer expressed similar sentiments as Somerville, saying that “a lot of people are suffering,” and that he would leave it up to others to monitor air quality and whether it was fit to play.

“The reality is this is a game of cricket,” Langer said. “Our hearts go out... It will be the first time I’ll ever say this in my life: I hope it rains a bit during the Test, because Sydney needs it.”