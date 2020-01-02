New tennis era starts with ATP Cup

AFP, SYDNEY

Tennis’ innovative new team championship opens the men’s season tomorrow, with Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic among those looking for a winning start ahead of the first Grand Slam of the year.

The ATP Cup is to see 24 nations split into six groups across three Australian cities, with eight teams emerging from the round-robin to compete in a knockout phase until one country is left standing.

It is the sport’s newest tournament and the third men’s team event competing for the hearts and minds — and dollars — of fans, along with a revamped Davis Cup and the annual Laver Cup, which pits Europe against the World.

However, it has already suffered setbacks, with major draw Roger Federer opting to give it a miss, and Andy Murray and Kei Nishikori pulling out injured.

Despite this, world No. 2 Djokovic said that the move toward more team tennis was good for a sport best known for the individuality of its global superstars.

“More than 90 percent of the time, we’re playing as individuals and we don’t have too many team events,” said Djokovic, who also heads the ATP Player Council.

“This is going to bring together a lot of nations and, for me personally, it will be a very nice and proud moment to represent my country,” the Serbian great said. “An event like this is truly going to make an impact.”

Sydney hosts the finals, along with group games, which are also held in Brisbane and Perth, with US$15 million in prize money and up to 750 singles and 250 doubles ATP rankings points at stake.

Australian star Nick Kyrgios agreed with Djokovic, saying that it would be “an awesome event.”

“I know everyone on the tour wants to be with their teammates. There’s nothing better than playing for your country against the other best players in the world,” he said.

While Federer, Nishikori and Murray are missing, most of the world’s top 30 men are playing.

The championship, which ends on Jan. 12, is to feature two ties — comprised of two singles matches then a doubles — each day in the three cities during the round-robin phase.

Belgium begin the Sydney action against Moldova before Britain face Bulgaria.

Kyrgios spearheads local hopes for Australia in Brisbane against Alexander Zverev-led Germany, while Greece take on Canada in the same city.

First up in Perth would be the US against Norway, followed by Russia and Italy.

Djokovic makes his tournament debut in Brisbane for Serbia on day two, as does Spanish world No. 1 Nadal in Perth.

Under the format, the second-ranked singles players from each country face each other first, then the top-ranked men ahead of a potentially decisive doubles.

A country winning two of three matches would claim the tie.

As well as the players, some big-name former stars are captaining their countries, including Boris Becker (Germany), Marat Safin (Russia), Tim Henman (Britain), Lleyton Hewitt (Australia) and Thomas Muster (Austria).

The men’s season previously began with players spread across various smaller-scale tournaments, but outgoing ATP chairman Chris Kermode said that it made far more sense to have everyone under one umbrella.