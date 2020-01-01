‘Fiery’ Maria Sharapova seizes Brisbane wild card

AFP, BRISBANE, Australia

Former world No. 1 Maria Sharapova yesterday said that she still has “a lot of fire” as she attempts to resurrect her career after an injury-plagued year.

The five-time major winner is to open her campaign this year in Brisbane, Australia, after being awarded a wild card by organizers in preparation for the Australian Open later this month.

“To be fair when I was younger I never saw myself playing past 30, but I still feel there is a lot in me to give,” the 32-year-old Russian told reporters. “I still have a lot of fire in me and I am big competitor.”

Sharapova has not played since a first-round loss to career-long rival Serena Williams at the US Open in August last year.

She has slipped to No. 133 in the world rankings after a season ruined by a shoulder injury that limited her to 15 competitive matches.

“As long as the shoulder stays healthy and my body allows me to, I hope there is a lot of time left for me,” Sharapova said.

She won the Brisbane title in 2015 and joins a high-class field for next week’s event spearheaded by Australian world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty and reigning Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka.

World No. 2 Karolina Pliskova is also playing, as are fellow top-10 stars Elina Svitolina, Petra Kvitova and Kiki Bertens.

“It’s a fresh start after a tough last season,” Sharapova said. “There were a lot of ups and downs, there were times when I was ready, but the shoulder wasn’t. But I have had a fairly good off-season and I am motivated to compete. At this point in my career when I have that feeling, it’s a good sign.”

The Brisbane International starts on Monday next week, with Sharapova then scheduled to play the Kooyong Classic in Melbourne, before the opening Grand Slam of the year from Jan. 20.