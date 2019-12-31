Miami stun Pats, Chiefs claim bye

AFP, LOS ANGELES

The Miami Dolphins on Sunday stunned the New England Patriots 27-24, allowing the Kansas City Chiefs to seize a first-round playoff bye with a 31-21 triumph over the Los Angeles Chargers.

The heavily favored Patriots’ loss on their home field at Gillette Stadium, coupled with the Chiefs’ win, means Tom Brady and the reigning Super Bowl champions play in the wild-card round for the first time since 2009 — when they were thumped at home by the Baltimore Ravens.

“We didn’t play the way we’re capable of playing and it ended up costing us,” New England quarterback Brady said. “Just too many bad mistakes.”

The Pats host the Tennessee Titans.

With plenty at stake on the final day of the regular season, Raheem Mostert ran for two touchdowns and Dre Greenlaw made a game-saving defensive tackle as the San Francisco 49ers clinched the National Football Conference West title and the No. 1 seed in the playoffs with a 26-21 win over Seattle.

The 49ers (13-3) got a bye in the wild-card round, while the Seahawks (11-5) got the No. 5 seed and play at fourth seeds the Philadelphia Eagles in the final game of wild-card weekend.

The Titans secured the final American Football Conference berth with a 35-14 win over the Houston Texans.

That result extinguished the faint hopes of the Pittsburgh Steelers, who lost 28-10 to the Baltimore Ravens, and Oakland Raiders, who were edged 16-15 by the Denver Broncos.

Green Bay locked up a National Football Conference first-round bye in dramatic fashion in Detroit, Michigan, where Mason Crosby kicked a 33-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Packers to a 23-20 victory over the lowly Lions.

With quarterback Aaron Rodgers struggling, the Packers trailed by two touchdowns in the second quarter and did not take the lead until Crosby came through.

The Eagles locked up the final National Football Conference berth, clinching the East Division title with a 34-17 victory over the New York Giants.

That result rendered the Dallas Cowboys’ 47-16 victory over the Washington Redskins meaningless.

The Patriots’ road to a title repeat was suddenly looking a lot tougher after their shock loss to the 5-11 Dolphins.

“It was a great chance for us to not play next week and we didn’t take advantage of it,” Brady said after the Pats fell to No. 3 in the American Football Conference behind the Baltimore Ravens and the Chiefs. “We just didn’t play good enough.”

New England have never won the Super Bowl without the benefit of a first-round bye.

They looked set to escape with a victory when James White pulled down a screen pass and ran for a 13-yard touchdown that put New England up for the first time with 3 minutes, 53 seconds remaining, but the Dolphins marched 75 yards in three minutes before quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick found tight end Mike Gesicki for the winning touchdown with 24 seconds left.

Brady struggled much of the game, completing 16 of 29 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns.

Brady’s first touchdown pass moved him past Peyton Manning into second on the all-time list headed by Drew Brees, but his pass intercepted by former teammate Eric Rowe in the second quarter was returned for a touchdown that gave the Dolphins a 10-3 lead.

“It was just a bad throw,” said 42-year-old Brady, who added that he had no physical problems.

New England’s top-ranked defense allowed a season-high in yards to a Dolphins offense led by Fitzpatrick — who threw for 320 yards and a touchdown, while also running for a touchdown.