Schwartz stars in Blues’ eighth straight win

AP, ST LOUIS, Missouri

Jaden Schwartz saw what it took last season for the St Louis Blues to emerge from the cellar to hoist the Stanley Cup. While Schwartz and the Blues have not had to deal with the struggles they faced last season, they are starting to regain the momentum that carried them through last spring.

Schwartz on Sunday scored twice and Jordan Binnington made 25 saves as St Louis beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 for their season-best eighth straight victory.

“”Similar,” Schwartz said when asked to compare this run to the team’s playoff run. “That’s what we’re kind of building towards, and keeping that same intensity and sticking to our systems.”

Ryan O’Reilly and Robert Thomas also scored for St Louis as the Blues improved to 26-8-6, outscoring their opponents 33-16 during the winning streak.

They had a seven-game winning streak from Oct. 27 to Nov. 9.

“You wouldn’t even know it in the room,” Binnington said. “Everyone’s just trying to keep working together, and taking it day by day, and those wins are coming.”

Nicholas Shore scored and Connor Hellebuyck made 24 saves for Winnipeg. The Jets have lost six of eight to fall to 21-15-3.

“There feels like there’s a break,” Jets coach Paul Maurice said. “We’re not sitting on two in eight. We’re 0-1-1 coming out of the Christmas break against a pretty good team.”

Schwartz gave the Blues a 2-1 lead with 4 minutes, 51 seconds left in the second period, taking a feed from Jordan Kyrou on a two-on-one break and then beating Hellebuyck through the legs.

Schwartz added an empty-netter with 30 seconds remaining.

He has 13 goals, two more than all of last season. In a six-game points streak, he has four goals and eight assists.

“It’s weird sometimes, pucks just find a little bit more than others,” Schwartz said. “I’m just trying to be consistent and have a good mindset. When you think about just doing the little things and doing the right things on the ice, that’s when good things happen.”

“He’s a hardworking guy,” Blues coach Craig Berube said. “He comes in game in and game out, and gives you 100 percent. He’s going into the net a lot.”

O’Reilly scored his first home goal of the season, pushing Alex Pietrangelo’s rebound stick-side past Hellebuyck with 5:42 left in the first period.

The assist was Pietrangelo’s 326th of his career, moving him past Al MacInnis at the top of the franchise leaderboard for defensemen.

Thomas made it 3-1 when he roofed a shot past Hellebuyck on a power play at 7:06 of the third period.

Shore tied it 1-1 at 5:40 of the second period, one-timing a Logan Shaw feed past Binnington.

“They’re a good team,” Shore said. “Obviously, it’s tough to come into this building and win.”

Elsewhere, the Bruins beat the Sabres 3-2, the Islanders tamed the Wild 3-1, the Lightning downed the Red Wings 2-1, the Panthers pipped the Canadiens 6-5, the Blackhawks edged the Blue Jackets 3-2 in a shoot-out, the Flyers sank the Ducks 2-1 in overtime, the Stars spanked the Coyotes 4-2, the Devils saw off the Senators 4-3 in overtime and the Canucks extinguished the Flames 5-2.