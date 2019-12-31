Liverpool ride their luck, Gunners beaten by Blues

AFP, LONDON

Liverpool on Sunday needed the help of the video assistant referee (VAR) to re-establish their 13-point lead at the top of the English Premier League with a 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers after a late Chelsea fightback inflicted a 2-1 defeat on Arsenal in Mikel Arteta’s first home game in charge.

Manchester City remained 14 points adrift of the runaway league leaders, but closed the gap on second-placed Leicester City thanks to second-half goals from Sergio Aguero and Kevin de Bruyne in a 2-0 victory over Sheffield United.

Sadio Mane scored the only goal of a controversial clash at Anfield as Liverpool extended their unbeaten run at home in the league to 50 games.

“If it would be easy to win that number of games a lot more teams would have done it,” Liverpool coach Juergen Klopp said. “It is not easy and you have to fight with all you have. Sometimes we have more and sometimes less, and the boys do that all the time, so I couldn’t be more proud of what they did again.”

Mane’s strike three minutes before halftime was initially ruled out for a handball by Adam Lallana in the buildup, but a VAR review overturned referee Anthony Taylor’s decision.

Moments later Wolves thought they had leveled when Pedro Nieto fired low past Alisson Becker, but again a VAR review went against the visitors as the goal was ruled out for a fractional offside against Jonny.

“We feel massively hard done by, I can’t get my head around it. It is ridiculous,” Wolves captain Connor Coady said. “For me it [VAR] is not working. Some people are saying it gets the right decision, but we’re the players on the pitch and it doesn’t feel right to me.”

Wolves had less than 48 hours to recover from a thrilling 3-2 victory over Manchester City on Friday, but still had plenty of chances to secure at least a point after the break as Becker denied Diogo Jota, before Raul Jimenez and Adama Traore had shots deflected wide in the closing stages.

Just a second league defeat in 15 games means Wolves fall five points behind Chelsea in the fight for a top-four finish after Frank Lampard’s men staged a dramatic turnaround at the Emirates.

Arsenal seemed set to claim a first home win in the league since October as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s opener was just reward for one of the Gunners’ best performances of the season.

However, the defensive blunders that have blighted Arsenal’s season under three different managers cost them again when goalkeeper Bernd Leno came and missed a Mason Mount free-kick to allow Jorginho to tap home an equalizer seven minutes from time.

Chelsea capped the comeback four minutes later when Tammy Abraham led a counterattack the length of the pitch before finishing from Willian’s cross.

“We were so awful for 30 minutes — slow, lethargic, nervous,” said Lampard, who made a tactical change and brought on Jorginho after just 34 minutes. “The second half was nothing to do with tactics, it was all to do with spirit and desire.”

Arsenal were furious Jorginho was still on the pitch to equalize after he escaped a second yellow card for a foul on Alexandre Lacazette.

VAR also had a big role to play at the Etihad where Manchester City were again far from convincing, but did enough to inflict a first away defeat in nearly a year on Sheffield United.

The Blades had a goal ruled out by a VAR review before halftime for another close offside call against Lys Mousset.