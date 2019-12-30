SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

TENNIS

Andy Murray pulls out

Andy Murray has put his Grand Slam comeback on hold after announcing he will not be playing at the Australian Open next month. Tennis Australia issued a statement yesterday saying that Murray had withdrawn from the season-opening Major at Melbourne Park and from the ATP Cup, a new international men’s team event that starts this week in Sydney, Perth and Brisbane. “I’ve worked so hard to get myself into a situation where I can play at the top level and I’m gutted I’m not going to be able to play in Australia in January,” Murray said in a statement. “Unfortunately I’ve had a setback recently and as a precaution, need to work through that before I get back on court competing.” Murray had surgery on his hip to repair a career-threatening injury after his first-round, five-set loss to Roberto Bautista Agut at the Australian Open in January. The 32-year-old Murray returned to the tour in August in Cincinnati, where he lost in the first round, and also played at seven other tournaments — including the Davis Cup in Spain last month — to finish the year with an 11-7 win-loss record.

SOCCER

Genoa sack Thiago Motta

Serie A basement club Genoa have sacked coach Thiago Motta and appointed former player Davide Nicola in his place, the club announced on Friday. Motta, also a former Genoa player, took over two months ago, but was fired after the western port side lost 4-0 to Inter in their last game before the winter break on Dec. 21. Motta won his first game after taking over from Aurelio Andreazzoli on Oct. 22, but has failed to win in eight league games since then, recording five defeats and three draws. Genoa are currently the bottom of table after 17 games, four points away from safety with their next game against US Sassuolo at home on Sunday. “The club would like to thank Mr Thiago Motta for his abundant dedication,” Genoa said in a statement.

SOCCER

Monaco fire Jardim again

AS Monaco fired Leonardo Jardim for a second time on Saturday and announced former Spain coach Roberto Moreno as his replacement. Moreno has signed a contract through to the end of the 2021-2022 season and is to start his new job this week. He coached Spain for six games, helping the team qualify for next year’s European Championship. Jardim’s first spell in charge was from 2014 to last year, during which time Monaco won Ligue 1 in 2017 and reached the Champions League semi-finals in the same season. He returned as coach in January as a replacement for Thierry Henry.

FOOTBALL

Town sets throwing record

An Ohio town long associated with the manufacturing of footballs has set a Guinness World Record for the most thrown at the same time. The organization certified the record after the attempt was made on Oct. 25 by 950 people simultaneously throwing footballs on the Ada War Memorial Stadium field, the Lima News reported last week. Students from kindergarten through 12th grade joined teachers, coaches, bus drivers, school staff and community members to set the record. The Wilson Football Factory in Ada donated more than 1,000 commemorative footballs for the attempt.