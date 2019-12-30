Williamson seeks more fighting spirit for New Zealand

AFP, MELBOURNE, Australia

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said his team need to mirror the fighting spirit of century-maker Tom Blundell if they are to bounce back from their second-Test thrashing by Australia.

Opener Blundell was the last man out in Melbourne after compiling a battling 121 as teammates threw their wickets away in the improbable 488-run chase to win the match. Williamson called it a “magnificent” innings.

“Obviously it was hard work out there, the task was immense, but you look at some small positives ... that was a truly fantastic innings,” he said after the defeat.

“He led the way and it is important that we all take something from that,” he said. “The effort from the bowlers throughout was something that is inspiring to us as a team, that never-give-up attitude, but at the same time if we are looking for areas to improve there are a few of them.”

“We do need to try and put Australia under a bit more pressure before their first innings total gets past that point of control,” Williamson said.

Australia took the game away from New Zealand on day 1 after Williamson won the toss and took a gamble by putting them in to bat.

He insisted it was a reasonable decision.

“I felt like there was enough in the surface to bowl first and it was obviously very important for us to be on top of our game and the surface did offer some sideways movement and swing, but credit to Australia for getting through that first session and put 400 on the board,” he said.

“All-round from our perspective we need to be better in all departments,” he said. “We do need to be better come Sydney. We haven’t been at our best, but it is important that we try and learn really quickly and improve in all areas.”