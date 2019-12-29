SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

CYCLING

Cyclist hurt in confrontation

South African cyclist Nicholas Dlamini sustained a broken arm in a confrontation with park rangers on Table Mountain in Cape Town on Friday over whether he had dodged paying his entry fee. His team, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (NTT), blamed South African National Park (SANParks) staff. “Nicolas Dlamini sustained a broken arm after being stopped by SANParks officials in the Silvermine section of Table Mountain National Park on Friday,” NTT said in a statement. “There can be no justification for the level of violence meted out to him.” The park authorities said that a cyclist had sustained a broken arm, but said that the rider had entered the park without paying. When he was stopped by rangers and asked to show a ticket or permit “the situation spiraled, causing the suspect to injure himself during the ordeal.” Photographs and videos posted on social media showed a ranger pushing Dlamini against a SANParks vehicle while twisting one of his arms behind his back.

DARTS

Fallon Sherrock exits

Fallon Sherrock’s historic run of victories at the World Darts Championship ended on Friday with a 4-2 loss to Chris Dobey. Sherrock, 25, became the first woman to win a game at the tournament when she came from behind to beat 77th-ranked Ted Evetts 3-2 in the first round of the Professional Darts Corporation event. She then saw off world No. 11 Mensur Suljovic of Austria 3-1 in her second-round match, where she sealed victory with a brilliant bullseye finish. That last win cemented Sherrock’s status as the darling of the raucous crowd at London’s Alexandra Palace and it looked like she might be on for another at 2-1 up against the 29-year-old Dobey. However, the 22nd seed produced some fine darts, including a 141 checkout and a match-clinching 94 to set up a fourth-round clash with Glen Durrant. “I enjoyed myself so much,” Sherrock told Sky Sports of her run to the last 32. “I didn’t think this was ever possible. This is amazing, this whole experience has been unbelievable.” Sherrock was just one of two female players in the field of 96. The other qualifier, Mikuru Suzuki, lost 3-2 to James Richardson in the first round. Sherrock is just the fifth woman to feature in a men’s championship, following Gayl King, Anastasia Dobromyslova, Lisa Ashton and Suzuki.

SOCCER

Asian Cup cities announced

Beijing and Shanghai are among 10 Chinese cities that are to host the Asian Cup finals in 2023, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said yesterday. China’s desire to showcase its ability as a future World Cup host got a boost when the Chinese Football Association was awarded the rights to host the quadrennial tournament at an extraordinary AFC congress in Paris in June. Tianjin, Chongqing, Chengdu, Xian, Dalian, Qingdao, Xiamen and Suzhou are the other host cities for the 18th edition of the continent’s premier competition, which is to be held in June and July, 2023.

SOCCER

Ibrahimovic signs with Milan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is to return to AC Milan, seeking to prove that he remains the superstar he claims to be. The 38-year-old Swedish striker on Friday signed a six-month contract with the struggling Italian giants, vowing to help rescue their season. “I’m coming back to a club I hugely respect and to the city of Milan I love,” he said. “I’ll fight together with my teammates to change the course of this season. I will do everything to make it happen.”