Travis Head ton puts Australia in dominant position

AP, MELBOURNE

Travis Head yesterday signaled his coming of age as a Test batsman by scoring a crucial century in Australia’s first innings of 467 before New Zealand lost two wickets late on the second day of the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Head made 114 and shared a vital 150-run partnership with skipper Tim Paine to tilt the game firmly in Australia’s favor and then their quick bowlers ousted opener Tom Blundell (15) and World No. 3-ranked batsman Kane Williamson for 9 to leave the tourists in a shaky position at 44-2 at stumps.

After scoring seven previous half-centuries, Head was able to shrug off the tag of being wasteful by converting a good start into a century, but not before Neil Wagner (4-83) had again bounced out Steve Smith (85) before lunch and trapped Paine LBW for 79 just after tea. It was Paine’s highest score in his 18 Tests as captain.

Mitchell Starc fell for 1 in the following over, with a nervous Head on 99, still seeking the second Test century of his 16-match career.

The stylish left-hander settled his nerves as he calmly reached the milestone two deliveries later with a boundary to backward-point. Head took off his helmet and raised both arms in triumph to the large appreciative crowd, likely putting to an end any speculation over his place in the side.

Head, who had many uncomfortable moments against New Zealand’s short-pitched bowling tactics, was caught soon after at cover off Wagner’s bowling for 114 as Australia lost 5-33 chasing quick runs.

Australia had resumed well-set at 257-4, but for the third consecutive innings this series, Smith could not manage a Wagner short ball and was out for 85, denying the star batsman the chance to become the first player to score a fifth consecutive Test century at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

As Wagner had done, Australia’s quicks were also able to extract plenty of bounce from the pitch and had Blundell caught behind before Williamson top-edged a pull-shot off the bowling of James Pattinson and was caught by wicketkeeper Paine at backward-square leg to reduce the visitors to 39-2.

Incoming batsman Ross Taylor was given out LBW to Pattinson while on 1, but the decision was overturned on a video review. Taylor (2) and opener Tom Latham (9) are to resume today.

S AFRICA-ENGLAND

Reuters, PRETORIA

South Africa’s new pacemen Anrich Nortje and Dwaine Pretorius took three quick wickets to reduce England to 157-6 at tea as the home side wrestled back the momentum on the second day of the first Test at Centurion Park yesterday.

Nortje bowled Jonny Bairstow for 1 and had Ben Stokes caught behind soon after, following Pretorius’ initial breakthrough just when England were looking to gain the upper hand after South Africa added only seven runs to their overnight score of 277-9.

Joe Denly, who made 50, and Stokes had put on 72 runs for the fourth wicket after they lost captain Joe Root (29) not long after lunch.

Root went in the third over of the second session, bringing Stokes to the crease, where he showed no ill effects from the dehydration that kept him off the field for part of the first day.

Stokes hammered some lusty blows, allowing Denly, at the other end, to move to a sixth Test 50.

However, South Africa fought back with three wickets in the space of 17 deliveries, leaving England still 127 runs behind the hosts’ first-innings 284 at tea.