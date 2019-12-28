Liverpool stretch Premier League lead

AP, LEICESTER, England

When Liverpool lift the English Premier League trophy in May — barring a monumental collapse — the end of a three-decade title drought will owe so much to Trent Alexander-Arnold.

No game more so than the complete all-round performance from the rightback that tore apart their closest challengers on Thursday.

After a key role in the first three goals, Alexander-Arnold netted himself to add the final flourish to a 4-0 victory over Leicester City that sent Liverpool 13 points clear with a game in hand and half of the season remaining.

Victory in the chill of central England to complete a packed Boxing Day program came five days after the European champions added the Club World Cup to their trophy haul.

“We played really good football, especially after all the traveling we’ve done and the intense period we’ve had,” Alexander-Arnold said. “It probably is our best performance of the season.”

Roberto Firmino netted the winner against Flamengo in Qatar and the forward completed two crosses from Alexander-Arnold at the King Power Stadium.

The goal that suppressed any hope of a Leicester comeback came when James Milner grabbed the second of the night from the penalty spot in the 71st minute.

The move that led to the penalty being awarded inevitably came from another of Alexander-Arnold’s crosses, which was handled by Leicester defender Caglar Soyuncu.

If Leicester had any hope of repeating their remarkable 5,000-1 title triumph from 2015-2016, it surely ended with this first home loss of the season.

“The big thing that Liverpool have is confidence, having won competitions,” Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers said.

“They have got that feeling there now, the squad is very strong and they will be hard to shift in the second part of the season,” he said.

Unlike when Rodgers was Liverpool manager in 2013-2014, this is surely a title that cannot get away from the club trying for so long to land a 19th English championship and the first in the post-1992 Premier League era.

“I can write the story myself: ‘Never before in the history of British football has a team had a bigger lead and lost the lead,’” Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said. “That sounds in my ear negative, so why should we think about that?”

There was no doubting the significance of the occasion to Leicester, with organizers putting on a turbo-charged a prematch build up.

From cannons exploding fire to a light show, Leicester raised the tension. They just could not manage a shot in the first half in a meek surrender when the defensive high line was exposed and Liverpool relished launching counterattacks.

When a game needs a breakthrough, Alexander-Arnold is usually on hand.

A cross was delivered with such precision in the 31st minute that either Mohamed Salah or Firmino could have got on the end of it. It was the Brazilian who soared highest to power in the header.

Sadio Mane spurned a chance to extend the lead before halftime, striking too casually at goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, whose double save frustrated Liverpool.

The frustration did not last long, once the only spell when Leicester’s attack came to life had been suppressed.

Milner had been on the pitch barely a minute when Liverpool earned the penalty that the captain converted in the 71st minute.

It started a dizzying seven-minute spell when Leicester were blown apart.