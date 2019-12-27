Amid young guns, old men Brady and Brees roll on

AP

Between them, Tom Brady and Drew Brees have played 38 professional football seasons, 39 if you count 2008, when the New England star wrecked his knee in Week 1. Both probably should be long retired and counting the days until their induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Instead, they are still slinging away — and could be doing so against each other on Feb. 2 in a little thing called the Super Bowl.

No, 40-year-old quarterbacks should not still be setting NFL records. Yet, Brees always seems to be doing so.

And certainly 42-year-old quarterbacks do not even belong on the field, but Brady has the Patriots in position for — not that most of the US wants to read this — a fourth straight trip to the Super Bowl and his 10th overall, with six wins.

The influx of hotshot arms, from Patrick Mahomes to Lamar Jackson, from Carson Wentz to Deshaun Watson, has captured so much attention through the football galaxy. Still, it is the two 40-somethings who lord over the quarterbacking universe, possibly for their final seasons.

Adding spice to their continued presence center stage are the stats. Consider the career touchdowns passing mark that Peyton Manning held until Brees broke it in Game 14 for the Saints.

He now has 544, beating Brady to the record in part because New Orleans have a more dangerous, dependable and varied attack than New England does these days. Brady is at 539.

While neither passer is a statistics freak, they certainly are aware of the numbers they have compiled.

“Obviously, before the season you know you are a certain distance away, but then once the season starts, you just focus on winning games and doing what I need to do as a quarterback of this team to put us in the best position to succeed,” Brees said. “With that, I guess the statistics come, and maybe they add up, and then all of a sudden, you’re close enough to be within striking distance of some of those things.”

With Michael Thomas running routes for him, Brees could always be closing in on unthinkable numbers. Thomas has already broken the single-season record for receptions with 145, catching 42 of those from Teddy Bridgewater while Brees was sidelined for five games with a thumb injury.

The presence of Thomas, running back Alvin Kamara, a solid offensive line and coach Sean Payton could be enticing enough for Brees to come back next year.

Or he could walk away from the NFL with nothing to prove, particularly if the Saints can win a second NFL title since he ventured to the Big Easy in 2006. That is certainly doable: If New Orleans beat weak Carolina on Sunday while Green Bay and San Francisco lose, the Saints would be the National Football Conference’s top seed. A simple victory over the Panthers earns a bye.

New Orleans could wind up in an odd position for next season at quarterback because Bridgewater will be a high-demand free agent. The Saints would love to hang on to the 27-year-old, who went 5-0 replacing Brees, but at what price if Brees is still around?

New England have similar questions to answer and they will magnify after the playoffs. Brady has had an inconsistent season with little established talent around him. His only dependable veteran target is Julian Edelman and the protection has been spotty at best. Unlike Brees, who still has the mobility to make plays outside the pocket, Brady is pretty much stationary.