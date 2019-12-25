New Zealand supporters expected to pack MCG for rare Boxing Day Test

Reuters, MELBOURNE

More than 20,000 New Zealand fans are expected to throng the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) tomorrow to watch their side play their first Test at the iconic venue since 1987 when they face Australia in the second match of the three-game series.

Cricket Australia last week said that more than 16,000 tickets had been sold to New Zealand fans based in Australia, while airlines have put on extra flights to ferry the thousands of fans across the Tasman Sea for the fixture.

Such has been the interest, officials were projecting a crowd in excess of 78,000 on the opening day of the traditional Boxing Day fixture, the largest attendance at the ground for a non-Ashes Test.

The significance of the clash lies not just in that Australia could clinch the series with a victory after winning the first Test in Perth last week by 296 runs, former New Zealand wicketkeeper Ian Smith said.

The match shows Australia now recognize that their neighbors are worthy of playing high-profile Tests such as the Boxing Day fixture in Melbourne and the New Year’s match in Sydney, which attract massive holiday crowds, he said.

“We’ve toured here, but we seem to play the curtain-raiser, not the main event,” Smith told Australia’s Fox Sports.

New Zealand have played 20 Tests in Australia since 1987, none of which have been in the biggest cities of Melbourne and Sydney.

“I think the All Blacks have probably played at the MCG more often than the New Zealand cricket side in the last 30 years and I think they’re playing there next year,” Smith said.

“That’s the irony of it, that the rugby side have played here more than the cricket side. It’s just wrong,” he said.

Despite the heavy defeat in Perth, New Zealand enter the match with optimism given that they are likely to have pace spearhead Trent Boult back after recovering from a muscle injury.

The 30-year-old would be a straight swap for the injured Lockie Ferguson and would bolster New Zealand’s pace attack.

Tom Blundell has already been confirmed as a replacement for out-of-form opening batsman Jeet Raval.

Australia paceman James Pattinson comes in for the injured Josh Hazlewood, while coach Justin Langer has mooted the idea of taking five specialist bowlers into the match due to a pitch that has been batsman-friendly.

However, MCG curator Matt Page on Monday said that the wicket, which is not the same as the one used in an abandoned first-class match earlier this month because it was considered dangerous, would be fair to both bat and ball.