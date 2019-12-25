Rockets survive slipshod fourth quarter, beat Kings

AP, SACRAMENTO, California

One week after setting a franchise record by coming back from 25 points down to win, the Houston Rockets nearly went the other way after taking a big lead against Sacramento.

Like it has much of the season, Houston’s defense made the difference down the stretch when the Rockets offense went silent.

James Harden on Monday scored 34 points and Russell Westbrook had 28 as the Rockets overcame one of their worst fourth quarters of the season to beat the Kings 113-104.

“I thought we did a good job defending at a high rate, staying true to ourselves and leaning on our defense, not our offense,” Westbrook said. “We lean on our defense every night. We have obviously a great offense, a lethal offense, but we lean on our defense.”

Clint Capela added 15 points and 14 rebounds as the Rockets won their seventh straight on the road.

It did not come easily.

Two weeks after losing to the Kings on Nemanja Bjelica’s buzzer-beater, the Rockets squandered most of a 25-point lead before holding on at the end.

That was in stark contrast to Houston’s win over San Antonio on Dec. 16, when the Rockets rallied from 25 down to beat the Spurs 109-107.

“A 10 or 15-point lead was like a five-point lead back in the day,” Houston coach Mike D’Antoni said. “They got hot and they did what they were supposed to do. We made some mistakes, but a win here is a good win.”

The Rockets won despite shooting three of 17 in the fourth quarter.

All three baskets were three-pointers, including one by Westbrook that put Houston ahead 107-96 after the Kings had pulled within six.

Harden made a three-pointer ,then added a pair of late free throws.

“We just got lax,” Harden said. “That’s just human nature. You get up 18, 20 points and you start doing things that you weren’t doing to gain the lead. It happens.”

De’Aaron Fox tied his career-high of 31 points, and had nine rebounds and six assists for Sacramento. Richaun Holmes added 12 points and 14 rebounds.

The Kings have lost four straight.

“We didn’t do the little things well enough tonight to win the game,” Sacramento coach Luke Walton said.

Houston built a 16-point lead in the first quarter, despite slow starts by Harden and Westbrook.

The two took five shots between them in the opening period and had nine points combined, while House and Capela handled the scoring load early.

The Rockets’ big two got going after that.

Harden scored 13 in the second quarter and Westbrook had 10.

Houston pulled away in the third quarter and led 86-61 following a short jumper by Harden.

Elsewhere, the Pacers pipped the Raptors 120-115 in overtime, the Heat held off the Jazz 107-104, the 76ers pummeled the Pistons 125-109, the Pelicans tamed the Trail Blazers 102-94 and the Spurs spanked the Grizzlies 145-115.

The Nuggets eclipsed the Suns 113-111, the Magic mauled the Bulls 103-95, the Cavaliers downed the Hawks 121-118, the Wizards won 121-115 against the Knicks and the Warriors trounced the Timberwolves 113-104.