Packers clinch NFC North title

AP, MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota

Sporting fresh division title shirts that few expected them to wear this year, the Green Bay Packers had the message printed across their chests in the jubilant visitors’ locker room: “The North is not enough.”

With Aaron Rodgers taking a back seat while the ground game and the pass rush led the way, the Packers on Monday became National Football Conference (NFC) North champions for the first time in three years and delivered Minnesota’s first defeat at home this season.

Aaron Jones rushed for 154 yards and two second-half touchdowns, while Za’Darius Smith had five tackles to lead a stifling performance by the defense as the Packers beat the Vikings 23-10.

“There’s really nothing like checking that first box on the goal list,” said Rodgers, who was picked off without throwing a touchdown pass for the first time in 18 games.

The Packers (12-3) made Matt LaFleur the 10th rookie coach in NFL history to reach 12 victories, winning for the first time in four tries at US Bank Stadium with a dominant finish after trailing 10-9 at halftime.

Green Bay stayed in position for a first-round bye in the playoffs and the top seed — with home-field advantage until the Super Bowl — is still in sight.

“Like I’ve been telling the guys the last few weeks, the only thing I want for Christmas is a hat and a T-shirt, and they came through with it, man,” said Smith, the team’s top free-agent signing. “My Christmas gift is here already. I’m happy.”

The Packers stormed back from three first-half turnovers, including the rare interception by Rodgers, to silence the deafening crowd and seal the Vikings (10-5) into the sixth playoff seed.

Kirk Cousins was sacked five times and he threw an interception in the third quarter that set up the first score by Jones, who leads the league with 16 rushing touchdowns.

The Vikings had 132 total yards, as Cousins fell to 0-9 in his career on Monday nights.

“When you don’t convert third downs, go three-and-out, you just don’t have that many plays. You don’t have many bites at the apple to get going,” Cousins said. “We certainly did not play well enough from start to finish.”

The Vikings only had seven first downs and never netted a drive longer than 31 yards in a concerning regression. They wasted a fine performance by their defense, which has produced 10 turnovers in the past two games.

“Give Green Bay some credit. They did some good things and that’s what happens when you don’t play as good as you can,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said.

Minnesota’s frustration over a stalled offense that averaged nearly 30 points over the previous 10 games only increased in the second half.

Stefon Diggs caught a 28-yard pass on third-and-18 in the third quarter, but Cousins was intercepted later on the drive when Diggs was tangled up with Jaire Alexander and Kevin King made a leaping grab, before a 39-yard return.

The Vikings punted on fourth-and-one from their 45 to white-flag their ensuing possession.

Cousins cost Minnesota the completion of a comeback from a three-touchdown deficit at Green Bay on Sept. 15, when his second interception of the game, also by King, came on an off-balance throw into end-zone coverage on first-and-goal late in the fourth quarter of a 21-16 defeat.

Since that iffy first month of the season, Cousins had played as well as nearly any quarterback in the league to help the Vikings clinch a spot in the playoffs when the Los Angeles Rams lost on Saturday. That was by far the best thing to happen to them this weekend.