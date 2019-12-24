‘Magical’ Lazio down Juve to lift ‘Supercoppa’

AFP, RIYADH

SS Lazio on Sunday won the Supercoppa Italiana for a fifth time, defeating Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus 3-1 in a game played in the Saudi Arabian capital, Riyadh.

“We did something magical tonight,” Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi said.

Lazio, the only team to have defeated Juve in Serie A this season, were in front through Luis Alberto after 16 minutes.

Paulo Dybala leveled just before halftime after a shot from Ronaldo was parried into his path by Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha.

Despite boasting the attacking talents of Ronaldo, Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain, it was the Roman side who looked more likely to score next.

Bosnia and Herzegovina international Senad Lulic restored Lazio’s advantage in the 73rd minute with an impressive volley.

Danilo Cataldi added a third in the fourth minute of stoppage-time from a free-kick after Juve midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur had been sent off.

Lazio had already defeated Juve 3-1 at the Stadio Olimpico in Serie A two weeks ago — until Sunday the only defeat suffered by Maurizio Sarri in his time as coach of the Italian champions.

“We did something magical — to beat Juve twice in two weeks is incredible,” Inzaghi told Rai Sport. “I think this was another deserved victory for a strong team that always believed in our ideas.”

Their Serie A meeting in Rome was a world away from Sunday’s proceedings at King Saud University Stadium, where female supporters were allowed to attend.

Ronaldo was the main reason the fans came to watch and Juve took the occasion on board with their famed black-and-white shirts sporting Arabic designs.

“We are sorry we lost a trophy, but we still have many competitions at stake in the next five months,” Sarri said. “There is anger, but crying over it does not solve the problems.”

Juventus now turn their attention to defending their Serie A title. They are level at the top of the table with Inter, while Lazio are third, six points off the pace.