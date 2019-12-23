Scott’s win drought ends

Reuters, MELBOURNE, Australia

Home favorite Adam Scott ended a victory drought of nearly four years yesterday when he eased to a two-stroke win at the Australian PGA Championship.

Overnight leader by a stroke, the former world No. 1 shot a three-under 69 to finish with a 13-under total of 275 at Royal Pine Resort for his first win since the 2016 WGC-Cadillac Championship in Florida.

It was also Scott’s second win in the A$1.5 million (US$1.03 million) event on the Gold Coast, having claimed the 2013 trophy with a four-stroke win over American Rickie Fowler.

“There were opportunities for everyone, but I was the one who took them today so I’m stoked with this,” a beaming Scott said after tapping in the winning putt. “This has been a long time coming, but I’m really happy to win another PGA here.”

Australia’s first Masters champion began slowly and fell back into a chasing pack after bogeying the eighth hole.

New Zealander Michael Hendry snatched the outright lead on the back nine, but Scott rose to the challenge with a birdie on the par-three 14th and an eagle on the par-five 15th to give himself a two-stroke cushion.

Runner-up Hendry cut Scott’s lead to a stroke by curling in a birdie on the 16th, but crashed out with bogeys on the last two holes to allow the Australian a carefree walk up the 18th fairway.