SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

SOCCER

Barcelona fined over balls

Barcelona have been fined 1,500 euros (US$1,660) and warned that the Camp Nou could be closed after beach balls were thrown onto the pitch during this week’s Clasico against Real Madrid, the Royal Spanish Football Federation announced on Friday. Inflatable balls were tossed on to the field on Wednesday in a politically charged fixture that was previously postponed due to violent demonstrations across Catalonia. The match, which finished goalless, was held up for 90 seconds as Barca made a substitution in the 55th minute due to the objects on the field. After the game 10 people were arrested and more than 60 injured in clashes between Catalan separatists and police outside the ground. About 3,000 police officers and private security agents had been deployed for the match amid calls for separatists to protest outside the Camp Nou during the fixture. On the field on Friday, Sociedad Deportiva Eibar defeated Granada 3-0 to end a five-match La Liga winless streak.

SOCCER

Turkish body sanctioned

UEFA on Friday fined the Turkish Football Federation 50,000 euros (US$55,360) for supporters’ behavior and warned several players following military salutes performed during two Euro 2020 qualifiers. Turkey fans caused disturbances in the 1-1 draw with France on Oct. 14, while Hakan Calhanoglu and Cenk Tosun were among a number of players reprimanded for “manifestations of a non-sporting nature.” In their two October qualifiers against Albania and France, Turkey players made salutes — seen as supporting Turkey’s military operation in Syria — as they celebrated late goals.

BOXING

Cesar Martinez wins title

Mexico’s Julio Cesar Martinez stopped Nicaragua’s Cristofer Rosales in the ninth round on Friday to win the vacant World Boxing Council flyweight title. Martinez improved to 15-1 with his 12th victory inside the distance, while Rosales fell to 29-5 with the loss in Phoenix, Arizona. After dropping his 2015 pro debut, Martinez has won 15 fights in a row, although he needed two tries to claim the WBC flyweight crown. Martinez, 24, knocked out Charlie Edwards in London in August to first claim the title, but the fight was later ruled no contest when the Mexican was found to have hit Edwards while the Englishman was on one knee.

FOOTBALL

Seattle’s Woods suspended

Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Al Woods has been suspended for four games for violating the National Football League’s policy on performance-enhancing substances. Woods is the second Seattle player to be suspended this week. On Monday, wide receiver Josh Gordon was suspended indefinitely for violating policies on performance-enhancers and “substances of abuse.” Woods will miss the final two regular season games, beginning with today’s game against Arizona, and at least two potential playoff games. He could return for either the NFC championship or the Super Bowl should Seattle make it that far, depending on the Seahawks’ playoff seed. Woods was an important role player for Seattle’s defensive line. He started five of 14 games, but saw significant playing time, playing more than 50 percent of defensive snaps in seven games. Woods was primarily a run stopper and had 32 tackles, one sack and two forced fumbles. His loss might not be felt much this week against the Cardinals, but could be significant next week with the Seahawks facing the 49ers in Week 17.