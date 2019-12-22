Nicklas Backstrom delivers in 900th game for Capitals

AP, NEWARK, New Jersey

Nicklas Backstom and Alex Ovechkin delivered for Washington once again, with Backstrom scoring two goals and making two assists, while Ovechkin added his 22nd goal and an assist as they led the Capitals to a 6-3 win over the New Jersey Devils on Friday.

John Carlson also had a goal and an assist as the Capitals improved to 16-3-1 on the road. Jonas Siegenthaler and Richard Panik also scored, while rookie goaltender Ilya Samsonov made 24 saves.

“I think we’re never satisfied losing games,” Backstrom said. “So it’s always good that we bounce back right away and get points because I feel like this is what it’s all about. I mean, getting points before the playoffs starts. So I mean, I think we’ve been we’ve been good like that all season. So hopefully we just continue that.”

Washington lead the NHL with a 26-6-5 record. They are the only team in the league not to lose consecutive games in regulation this season.

Backstrom moved to 900 career points in his 900th game with Ovechkin and Washington. He was selected by the Capitals in the first round of the 2006 draft, joining Ovechkin, who was the first overall two years earlier.

“It’s fun being part of this organization for this long and, and I mean, for playing with such a great player like Alex,” Backstrom said.

“It’s been pretty special watching, especially the two of them, but I think Nick is really underrated,” Carlson said. “He’s done a lot for this franchise over the years.”

Kyle Palmieri, Blake Coleman and Miles Wood scored for the Devils, who were denied their first three-game winning streak of the season. Mackenzie Blackwood had 21 saves before being relieved by Gilles Senn in the third period.

Palmieri has seen the Ovechkin-Backstrom act many times.

“They are world-class players for a reason. It’s tough to defend them,” Palmieri said. “You could ask 30 other teams and they would say the same thing. It’s one of those things where you want to do your best job and try to limit their chances. Obviously, they had a good night tonight.”