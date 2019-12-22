Snowboarders dazzle crowd at ballpark

AP, ATLANTA, Georgia

Charlie Culberson watched in wonder as Chris Corning flipped four times off a 5m jump to stick a perfect landing and make a bit of snowboarding history in a Big Air competition.

Culberson, an Atlanta Braves utility, was amazed at the transformation at SunTrust Park, where his home ballpark has been turned a 15-story ski and snowboard run with more than 700 tonnes of artificial snow this weekend. More impressive, though, was the skill and acumen of so many daring athletes.

“These guys are incredible,” Culberson said on Friday. “I love the competition. The athleticism is amazing. I definitely envy what they’re doing.”

Corning, from Silverthorne, Colorado, landed a quad cork with 1,800 degrees of rotation to become the first snowboarder to pull off the feat on a scaffold jump, scoring a 95.25 on the third and final run. He tried a quad instead of a triple when the jump began to harden after so much use during trials and competition.

“I feel great right now, very happy to be here, very happy to be alive after that,” Corning said. “It’s always scary trying it. I never do it in practice or anything like that. I pretty much let go of anything I’m thinking about and just go for it.”

Culberson stuck around for the awards presentation to hand out gold, silver and bronze aluminum bats to the top three finishers in the men’s and women’s groups. It felt more appropriate than a standard medal.

Corning won gold, Canada’s Nicolas Laframboise earned silver and Japan’s Ryoma Kimata got the bronze.

Japan’s Reira Iwabuchi won the women’s competition, followed by teammate Kokomo Murase and Canada’s Brooke Voigt.

Culberson teammate Mike Foltynewicz threw a ceremonial first snowball pitch from the mound area toward snow-covered home plate, where Blooper, the Braves’ mascot, acted as catcher. Foltynewicz was not done, though, as he began peppering Blooper with several more snowballs to get the festivities started for a crowd of 11,000-plus.

With 27 nations represented and more than 160 athletes competing in men’s and women’s snowboard and ski competitions, there was a lot to take in for Cameron Canto, who watched from the upper level. Canto lives practically onsite at the Battery, a retail development built around the ballpark.

“I go to most of the Braves games,” he said. “I watched the entire construction of this thing. It started about three weeks ago. It’s interesting, for sure. I watch the actual Olympics while it’s going on, but I don’t follow it in between. This was too close to pass up.”

Jesse Baker brought his family of five down from Cartersville, about 50km northwest of Atlanta. He was hoping to see the ski competition yesterday. Still, he did not mind that Friday’s events were all snowboarding.

“I used to live out in Vail, so I’m bringing them down and showing all of them,” Baker said. “You don’t to see anything like this in Atlanta. It’s not like it ever snows much, but I grew up and got to ski and hang out with Franz Klammer and Hermann Maier and some of those guys, the Austrians.”

Daughters Jaycee and Bryle were loving every minute of it.

“I like watching them spin,” Bryle said. “When they go off that big thing, it’s cool.”

Her sister was excited, too.

“I like when they when they jump in the air and they start twisting around and I like when they land perfectly straight,” Jaycee said.