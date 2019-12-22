Soccer fans test Qatar ahead of World Cup

AP, DOHA, Qatar

Cut-price beer being downed in a field, roadside walls being urinated against and drum-beating passengers leading chants through the metro are part of unfamiliar behavior in Qatar this week.

The Persian Gulf nation is getting a taste of soccer fan culture in a way it has never experienced before, while bracing itself for the bigger culture shock of hosting the World Cup in 2022.

The Club World Cup, which was to conclude yesterday with Liverpool against Flamengo, has been a soft-landing for Qatar. Even with only six visiting teams, Qatar has experienced an influx of thousands of Brazilian, Mexican and British fans.

The first thing that surprises many is the weather in this desert nation. Two months after athletics spectators were baking in conditions exceeding 40°C, soccer fans are experiencing temperatures half of that.

“I wasn’t expecting it to be so cold,” said Paulo Gualberto, who flew in from Rio de Janeiro to support South American champions Flamengo. “I thought it would be like Rio with sun every day.”

It is why this FIFA competition is being staged so late in the year as a test event for the World Cup. The baking conditions of June and July forced FIFA to move the tournament to a November-December slot for the first time, infuriating European leagues and clubs who supply most of the stars for the World Cup and were assured the stadium air conditioning would be sufficient.

So much more has transformed around this tournament than just the scheduling, or even the changing skyline in Qatar as stadiums and skyscrapers have risen from the sands to cope with hosting one of the biggest sporting events in the world.

Qatar has been forced to change its labor laws after outrage over conditions and rights endured by the migrant workers building the infrastructure.

“Is it ideal? No, but it’s better than what it was 10 years ago,” FIFA president Gianni Infantino said. “And this is thanks to football. If we would have listened to some prejudices that exist towards the Arab world, we would have never have hosted” a World Cup.

Qatari authorities have had to let their guard down to adapt to the expectations of visiting fans.

ALCOHOL BAN

Alcohol is banned in stadiums and prohibited in public areas, leaving drinking usually restricted to hotels, but for the Club World Cup, an open area has been turned into an outdoor drinking zone. The problem is that the fan zone is on the outskirts of Doha at a golf course, almost an hour from the Khalifa Stadium used for the semi-finals and finals.

Liverpool fan Neil Levenson was irritated that staff on the newly completed metro train system did not know how to reach the fan zone. The airport also lacks signs to take public transport to avoid the Doha traffic.

“A lot of improvement is need on communication to fans, but once you are here it is great,” Levenson said before heading to Liverpool’s 2-1 victory over Monterrey on Wednesday.

That surprised Irish aircraft mechanic Kian Gavin, who has lived in Qatar since April.

“I thought it was going to be a disaster, judging previous events here like the athletics,” Gavin said. “It’s a big step up.”

The sparse crowds at the World Athletics Championships in September and October were seen as a sign of Qatari indifference to hosting the major sporting events they chase so doggedly.

However, the same Khalifa Stadium that was virtually empty for the world’s best athletes was mostly full to see the meeting of European champions Liverpool and Mexican side Monterrey.