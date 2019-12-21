Trailblazer Shields getting women’s boxing noticed

Reuters, LOS ANGELES

Claressa Shields says that when she steps into the boxing ring, she is fighting not just for herself, but also to elevate the profile of the sport she loves.

The American has helped put women’s boxing on the map and, with victory over Ivana Habazin in Atlantic City on Jan. 10, she would become the fastest boxer in history — male or female — to hold three division world titles at the same time.

Shields said that she is proud to be the face of the emerging sport.

“With women’s boxing, I’m definitely the trailblazer,” said the undefeated 24-year-old, who won gold medals at the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games. “We have some other trailblazers, but I’m the one carrying the sport, taking the biggest challenges and making the most history. I want to be looked at not just as a great boxer, but as one of the best women athletes in sports.”

The adversity that Shields faced growing up in impoverished Flint, Michigan, shaped her outlook on life and her boxing style, which combines a high ring IQ with devastating power.

“Growing up in Flint, you have to be tough mentally, physically and spiritually,” she said. “There was never ever a time for weakness in Flint. You always had to defend yourself.”

Women’s boxing did not exist when Shields was young, so she had to look outside her discipline for inspiration, which she found in a young tennis player from Compton, California.

“My role model was Serena Williams,” she said of the US’ 23-time Grand Slam singles champion. “I know she’s not a boxer, but the kind of legacy that she has in tennis, I want to have that in boxing.”

“I want to be at the top of my sport and be able to stand up for African Americans, stand up for women and display that strong women matter,” she said. “She’s 5 feet, 9 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches [175.26cm to 177.8cm] tall and maybe 180 pounds [81.65kg] — big butt, small waist, pretty, dark skin — that’s who I idolized when I was growing up.”

The biggest story in women’s combat sports heading into next year is a possible cross-over fight between Shields and Brazilian mixed martial arts (MMA) champion Amanda Nunes.

Shields said she was disappointed to hear that Nunes rejected a proposed two-fight deal that would have seen them face off once inside the UFC octagon and then in the boxing ring.

“I was shocked to hear her say that,” Shields said. “Maybe I have too much of a competitive spirit, but I thought we were one and the same. Maybe she doesn’t desire to be known as the baddest woman on the planet.”

Shields said that, either way, she plans to begin learning MMA in anticipation of a cross-over bout.

However, before that, she is focused on taking care of business on Jan. 10, when she looks to extend her professional record to 10-0.