AP, MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin

Giannis Antetokounmpo looked over at LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and thought about his past.

“I wasn’t supposed to be here,” the 210.82cm Greek Freak said, but it hardly looked that way on Thursday.

Antetokounmpo had 34 points and 11 rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks beat James, Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers 111-104 in a showdown of the NBA’s top teams.

The reigning Most Valuable Player had seven assists and a career-best five three-pointers as Milwaukee improved to 25-4 after ending an 18-game winning streak against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday.

“I wasn’t the No. 1 pick — AD [Anthony Davis] was, LeBron was,” Antetokounmpo said. “I wasn’t supposed to be here. I wasn’t supposed to go up against these two beasts. So I’m just happy that I’m here and happy that I’m going through the process — and I always want to be better, do better for my team, and that’s what gives me joy.”

James had 21 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists for his seventh triple-double of the season, while Davis had 36 points and 10 rebounds.

“You tip your hat off to him and we move forward,” Davis said of Antetokounmpo.

The Lakers dropped their second straight game and fell to 24-5, largely because their bench was outscored 34-4 by the Bucks’ reserves. George Hill had 21 points off the bench for Milwaukee.

The last time that two teams with 20 games over .500 played each other before Jan. 1 was in 1980. The Boston Celtics (28-8) played hosts the Phoenix Suns (32-8). Boston won 116-97.

“No matter what team we play, we come in with the same mentality to get better that night on both ends of the floor — and it just happened to be the Lakers tonight,” Hill said.

The Bucks led by six after the first quarter, then opened the second quarter with a 20-7 run.

The Lakers’ Davis and James combined to shoot six-for-20 in the first half and Los Angeles had 10 turnovers, giving the Bucks a 65-46 lead at the break.

The Lakers outscored the Bucks 68-46 in the second half to close the gap. The Lakers now head home after ending a five-game trip.

“We continue to build chemistry. We continue to build camaraderie,” James said. “Pretty much every time anyone does anything, we pretty much do it together on the road. Just kind of have that bunker mentality, that brotherhood when we hit the road.”

The Bucks improved to 3-0 against the two teams from Los Angeles, including a dominant 119-91 win over the Clippers at home on Dec. 6.

