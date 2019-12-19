Leipzig eke out tie against Dortmund

AP, BERLIN

Bundesliga leaders RB Leipzig on Tuesday twice came from behind to grab a 3-3 draw at Borussia Dortmund, aided by the hosts’ mistakes.

Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Burki, midfielder Julian Brandt and defender Raphael Guerreiro were at fault for each of the visitors’ goals, as Dortmund missed a chance to close the gap at the top to one point.

“When you’re leading 2-0, you hope to bring it through to the end,” Burki said. “Unfortunately, we made it exciting again.”

Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi made a fingertip save to deny Mats Hummels as Dortmund enjoyed the better start.

Julian Weigl rewarded the hosts’ pressure in the 23rd minute after Gulacsi stopped Jadon Sancho’s initial shot. The goalkeeper seemed surprised by Weigl’s effort from the rebound.

Yussuf Poulsen had Leipzig’s first effort in the 31st minute, but Brandt scored Dortmund’s second goal three minutes later, eluding Dayot Upamecano before firing inside the far corner.

Burki denied Poulsen with a fine save, then Timo Werner with another from the resultant corner before the break.

However, a bad mistake from the Dortmund goalkeeper allowed Werner to score at the start of the second half and another error from Brandt allowed the Leipzig forward to grab his second goal to draw the visitors level in the 53rd minute.

Jadon Sancho restored Dortmund’s lead two minutes later, but Patrik Schick drew Leipzig level again on a rebound in the 78th minute after Burki blocked Nordi Mukiele’s initial effort. The chance came with Guerreiro caught out of position.

“It’s a lucky point for us, but we don’t have to apologize for that,” Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann said.

Union Berlin’s hopes of a new Bundesliga record ended with a 2-0 loss to TSG 1899 Hoffenheim.

After winning their previous four league matches at home without conceding, Union were aiming for a fifth. No promoted side has ever managed that in the Bundesliga.

“Brutally annoying,” Union midfielder Christian Gentner said.

Union had more of the ball, but failed to create clear-cut chances and Ihlas Bebou fired Hoffenheim in front with a deflected shot in the 56th minute.

Union pushed hard toward the end, when Oliver Baumann made a fine save to deny Sebastian Andersson, but substitute Christoph Baumgartner secured the visitors’ win in stoppage-time.

Robin Quaison scored a hat-trick to help FSV Mainz 05 rout Werder Bremen 5-0 away, increasing the pressure on the hosts’ embattled coach, Florian Kohfeldt.

Kohfeldt’s team have lost five of their past six games and the latest defeat left the side just above the relegation zone ahead of the rest of the 15th round.

It was Bremen’s third-heaviest defeat at home in the Bundesliga. They were down 4-0 at halftime.

Elsewhere, Augsburg defeated Fortuna Duesseldorf 3-0.