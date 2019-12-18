Lazio fight back to snatch dramatic win at Cagliari

Reuters

SS Lazio on Monday scored twice in stoppage-time as they came from behind to snatch a dramatic 2-1 victory at Cagliari in Serie A and notch their eighth successive league win.

The Sardinians, themselves unbeaten in 13 league matches, went ahead with a Giovanni Simeone goal in the seventh minute and then missed a flurry of chances to wrap the game up.

They paid dearly during nine minutes of stoppage-time when Luis Alberto rifled an equalizer in the 93rd minutes and substitute Felipe Caicedo headed the winner in the 98th.

It was Caicedo’s fourth goal of the season, all scored off the bench.

Lazio, who beat champions Juventus in their previous game, have 36 points, three behind Inter and Juve, while Cagliari, who started the weekend in fourth place, dropped to fifth with 29.

Simeone, the son of Atletico Madrid coach Diego, gave Cagliari the perfect start by volleying the ball home after Joao Pedro headed on a throw-in.

The second half saw Cagliari repeatedly catch Lazio on the break, but fail to take their chances.

Simeone fired over when free after the referee played advantage and Lazio defender Francesco Acerbi made a superb sliding block to stop Joao Pedro’s goal-bound shot after the Brazilian got clear.

Then Paolo Farago also broke away, but slipped as he was about to shoot.

Lazio had also been threatening and finally leveled in stoppage-time.

A cross from the left hit a defender on the back and fell to Luis Alberto, who rifled home.

Lazio kept pumping crosses into the area and were rewarded again when Caicedo headed into the net, the second away goal in a row that he has scored to win a game in stoppage-time.