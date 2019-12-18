Craven Arsenal abandon Ozil over Uighurs

By Sean Ingle / The Guardian

Arsenal might not be any good at parking the bus, but they sure know how to throw Mesut Ozil under one.

Imagine the frantic boardroom conversations on Friday last week after Ozil expressed his horror at the imprisonment of millions of Uighurs in China.

The fear of losing profits from shirt sales, commercial deals and pre-season tours must have choked senior executives like Beijing residents in smog season.

In the club’s rush to post on Chinese social media site Sina Weibo that Ozil’s comments were merely his “personal opinion” — before a simpering reminder that “Arsenal has always adhered to the principle of not involving itself in politics” — all that was missing was a white flag.

Appeasement is never a good look, even if it is cloaked by apparent indifference.

Just his personal opinion? Hardly.

Ozil was entirely in tune with a UN panel and multiple human rights groups, who have spoken out about the imprisonment of millions of Uighurs in internment camps without trial for “re-education,” in what has been described as the largest incarceration of one ethnic group since the Holocaust, with multiple accounts of torture, rape and abuse from eyewitnesses who have passed through.

Arsenal’s reaction might have been proportionate if Ozil was posting about the need for more healthcare spending in Britain, or voicing his views on whether Brexit is a good idea, but when human rights groups are warning of systematic “brainwashing” — and when one Uighur who badgered colleagues at work to pray more and not watch porn is tried for inciting ethnic hatred and jailed for 10 years — it just sounds callous.

Only last week, Anthony Joshua was widely criticized for not speaking out about human rights in Saudi Arabia. Yet can you blame sportspeople for staying quiet when they see Ozil bravely raising his head above the parapet, only to be shot down by his own club?

As for Arsenal not involving themselves in politics, what did the club think they were doing when they agreed a ￡30 million (US$39.6 million) deal with the Rwandan government to promote tourism?

Yes, the same Rwandan government that Human Rights Watch warns is guilty of “arbitrary detention, ill-treatment and torture” — and is one of 38 nations where human rights defenders face reprisals for cooperating with the UN.

Of course, in trying to be apolitical Arsenal were desperately trying to put a lid on the problem before the top blew off. They would have seen the fate of the Houston Rockets — who plunged from being one of China’s most popular NBA teams to being blacklisted after general manager Daryl Morey tweeted his support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong — flashing before their eyes.

The Rockets are already a textbook study of what happens when you upset the Chinese government, which, according to NBA commissioner Adam Silver, also made the extraordinary demand that Morey be sacked.

The NBA has also suffered blowback, with China Central Television replacing coverage of US games with highlights of the Chinese league.

The decision by the state-run broadcaster not to show Arsenal’s match against Manchester City on Sunday was another reminder that there is no middle ground here. No way to stick up for human rights and free speech without angering China. You are either for such values or against them.

“The world is in the midst of an ideological battle: Western liberalism versus Eastern authoritarianism, and sport is one of the front lines,” said Simon Chadwick, professor of sports enterprise at Salford University who specializes in China. “This case reveals a great deal about China’s growing power, how it seeks to exercise it, and what it deems to be acceptable and unacceptable. It also reveals how far the balance of power has tipped away from Europe and towards China.”