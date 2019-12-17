Hetmyer, Hope power Windies to victory

AFP, CHENNAI, India

Centuries by Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope on Sunday powered the West Indies to an eight-wicket win over India after chasing down a target of 288 in the first one-day international.

Hetmyer, who hit a career-best 139, and Hope, unbeaten on 102, put on a key 218-run second-wicket partnership as the West Indies eased to victory with 13 balls to spare to lead the three-match series 1-0.

The left-handed Hetmyer completed his fifth one-day international ton in 85 balls to take control with Hope, a right-handed wicketkeeper-batsman, after the early fall of Sunil Ambris for 9.

Hetmyer, who hit his second century against India and survived a dropped chance on 106, smashed 11 fours and seven sixes in his 106-ball knock to pulverize the India bowlers.

“We know the talent that he [Hetmyer] has,” West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard said. “He has been struggling a bit in the last nine months and he has been under a lot of pressure. As a management group, we have faith in him.”

Mohammed Shami finally broke through to send Hetmyer back to the pavilion, but Hope stood firm to complete his eighth one-day international ton. He got company from Nicholas Pooran (29 not out), who hit the winning boundary.

Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant made half-centuries to guide India to 287-8 after they lost early wickets following the tourists’ decision to bowl first.

Iyer, who made 70, and Pant, who hit 71, put on 114 for the fourth wicket after India were left struggling at 80-3.

Sheldon Cottrell struck twice in one over, including India skipper Virat Kohli (4).

Iyer completed his third successive one-day international half-century, while Pant raised his first during a 69-ball knock laced with seven fours and one six.

“I think myself and Rohit not clicking today gave an opportunity for two youngsters to claim a spot,” Kohli said. “They played very smartly on a slow pitch.”

Kedar Jadhav played a useful cameo of 40 during his sixth-wicket stand with Ravindra Jadeja (21).

Keemo Paul broke through with the wicket of Jadhav, then there was drama on the next ball with Jadeja run out after a delayed call.

Roston Chase hit the stumps at the bowler’s end where Jadeja was running and South African umpire Shaun George did not call for the third umpire, but replays suggested Jadeja was short of his crease, prompting the on-field official to refer it to the TV umpire, who then gave it out, as Kohli shook his head in disapproval.

“The thought is simple, the fielder asked: ‘How is that,’ and the umpire said: ‘Not out’. The dismissal ends there,” Kohli said. “The people sitting on the TV outside cannot tell the fielders to then tell the umpire to review it again. I’ve never seen that happen in cricket. I don’t know where the rules are, where the line is drawn. I think the referee and the umpires have to take that up, see that incident again, and figure out what needs to be done.”