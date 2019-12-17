Reigning champs seal playoff berth

AFP, LOS ANGELES

Tom Brady on Sunday threw for two touchdowns as the New England Patriots clinched a playoff berth for the 11th straight season with a 34-13 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

The reigning Super Bowl champions showed no sign of being bothered by this week’s illegal filming controversy on their way to a clinical win that assures them of a place in the post-season.

Patriots receiver N’Keal Harry — controversially denied a touchdown in the previous weekend’s defeat to Kansas City — provided one of the game highlights, losing his coverage to make a spectacular diving touchdown catch in the third quarter.

Harry’s score helped the Patriots into a 20-10 lead which soon became 27-10 when cornerback Stephen Gilmore intercepted Andy Dalton for a pick six shortly afterward.

Patriots quarterback Brady finished with 128 passing yards as Bill Belichick’s team improved to 11-3 at the top of the American Football Conference East.

“Happy we won, wish we’d done better,” Brady said. “There’s always things to improve on even when you win. The team has been working hard, trying to put ourselves in good positions. We’re 6-2 on the road this year and last year we were 3-5. So it’s good. We just want to keep it going.”

The win capped a controversial week for the Patriots, who are facing an NFL investigation after a team was caught improperly filming the Bengals during their game against Cleveland.

The Patriots, who were sanctioned by the NFL in 2007 for illegally filming teams, have said the film crew was obtaining footage for a documentary about a team scout.

The Green Bay Packers, Buffalo Bills, Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers all made sure of their place in the playoffs after results combined in their favor.

The Packers all but clinched their playoff spot with a 21-13 win over the Chicago Bears.

Aaron Rodgers threw for one touchdown and 203 yards as the Packers improved to 11-3 at the top of the National Football Conference North.

The Packers’ post-season berth was confirmed when the Dallas Cowboys surprisingly thrashed the Los Angeles Rams by 44-21 in Arlington, Texas.

The Rams headed into the game on a hot streak, buoyed by an impressive 28-12 defeat of the Seattle Seahawks, but last year’s beaten Super Bowl finalists were blown away by a rampant Dallas offensive ground game, with running back Ezekiel Elliott rushing for two touchdowns and 117 yards.

The Cowboys, who improved to 7-7 with the win, can clinch the National Football Conference East with a victory over the Philadelphia Eagles at the weekend.

The Rams’ defeat also guaranteed playoff berths for National Football Conference West rivals the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers.

The 49ers reached the post-season for the first time since 2013, despite a dramatic 29-22 defeat at home to the Falcons.

The Falcons (4-9) stunned the 49ers when quarterback Matt Ryan’s short pass to Julio Jones was reversed and ruled a touchdown with just two seconds on the clock. The Falcons then added a fumble recovery score to stretch the lead.

Seattle put one hand on a playoff spot after scoring a 30-24 road victory over the Carolina Panthers.

Quarterback Russell Wilson finished with two touchdowns and 286 passing yards as the Seahawks improved to 11-3.

Elsewhere, the Texans topped the Titans 24-21, the Bills sank the Steelers 17-10, the Chiefs crushed the Broncos 23-3, the Vikings vanquished the Chargers 39-10, the Eagles outscored the Redskins 37-27, the Cardinals beat the Browns 38-24, the Jaguars defeated the Raiders 20-16, the Giants downed the Dolphins 36-20 and the Buccaneers tamed the Lions 38-17.