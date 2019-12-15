Like NBA, Arsenal steer away from player’s China jab

Bloomberg

English Premier League soccer side Arsenal have attempted to disassociate themselves from critical comments by one of their star players about China, a move that comes months after an NBA general manager’s defense of pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong led to a backlash from the country.

In Instagram and Twitter posts, midfielder Mesut Ozil accused Muslims of staying silent over the mistreatment of the Uighur Muslim minority in China, becoming one of the most prominent public figures to condemn Beijing on the issue.

“Korans are burned. Mosques are closed. Their schools are banned, but the Muslim community is silent,” said the player, who is often seen praying on the field.

The club might be attempting to protect themselves from any bitter response in China, a country with at least 187 million soccer fans, based on Nielsen estimates.

Arsenal, who also operate a sports bar and restaurant in China, announced plans early this year to expand their chain as they seek to grow their fan base in Asia.

The club responded with a post on social media site Weibo, on which they have more than 5 million followers, distancing themselves from the player’s comments.

“The content published is all Ozil’s personal opinion,” they said. “Arsenal, as a football club, has always adhered to the principle of not involving itself in politics.”

A UN assessment has said that tens of thousands to “upward of 1 million” Uighurs have been detained in China, although the government has said that it is fighting separatism and religious extremism.

China blacked out some NBA games in October after Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey posted a tweet in support of pro-democracy demonstrators in Hong Kong.

He deleted the message, but China took umbrage and the NBA’s sponsors in the country cut ties with the US league.

Arsenal’s response mirrors the post by the basketball team’s billionaire owner, Tilman Fertitta.