James Harden racks up 54 points; Rockets rout Magic

AP, ORLANDO, Florida

James Harden found his three-point shooting touch — again.

Matching the team record of 10 three-pointers that he set in the Houston Rockets’ last game, Harden on Friday scored 54 points in the Rockets’ 130-107 victory over the Orlando Magic.

“I just want to win — whatever it takes,” Harden said.

Harden scored 50 or more for the fifth time this season and it was the fourth time in his past seven games. The rest of the NBA has combined for only five such games this season.

Harden was 10-of-15 from long range and 19-of-31 overall from the field. He also had seven assists, five rebounds and two steals in 36 minutes — receiving a loud ovation from the Orlando crowd when he headed to the bench in the final minutes.

“I feel like we lost against just him tonight,” Magic guard Evan Fournier said. “He’s the MVP [Most Valuable Player] for a reason. We talked about in pregame that he’ll take shots, and we’ll just live with the results. He did not miss tonight, period.”

On Wednesday, Harden had set the Rockets’ record for three-pointers, with 10-in-18 attempts in a 55-point game, in their win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“When he’s shooting over the top like that, I don’t know what you can do,” Magic coach Steve Clifford said.

Russell Westbrook added 23 points for the Rockets, who were 22-of-39 from three-point range, setting a record for the most three-pointers by any Magic opponent in franchise history.

“We just shot the ball extremely well,” Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni said. “When James is like that, it’s hard for anybody to really beat us. No matter what kind of defense you’re going to throw, we’ve got guys.”

The Rockets pulled away in the second quarter, with Harden scoring 18 points, including their last 11, for a 59-49 lead.

Fournier led the Magic with 27 points, while Aaron Gordon added 21. The Magic have lost three straight after winning four in a row.

Also on Friday, it was:

‧ Lakers 113, Heat 110

‧ Bucks 127, Grizzlies 114

‧ Clippers 124, Timberwolves 117

‧ 76ers 116, Pelicans 109

‧ Pacers 110, Hawks 100

‧ Hornets 83, Bulls 73

‧ Jazz 114, Golden State 106