No play on day four in Pakistan-Sri Lanka Test

AFP, RAWALPINDI, Pakistan

Overnight rain and poor light yesterday continued to mar Pakistan’s first home Test in a decade, with officials calling the fourth day off before play had begun.

Groundskeepers wiped water from the pitch covers and rolled out a super sopper, but overcast conditions and poor light forced umpires Richard Kettleborough and Michael Gough to call off play at 12pm.

Both the Pakistan and Sri Lanka teams remained in their hotel in Islamabad.

Sri Lanka had won the toss and opted to bat on the first day, but play was called off after 68.1 overs due to bad light. Only 18.2 overs were possible on day two and 5.2 on the third day.

Sri Lanka were 282-6 in their first innings with Dhananjaya de Silva unbeaten on 87 and Dilruwan Perera not out on 6.

Dhananjaya de Silva will hope play to resume on the final day to allow him to score the 13 more runs he needs to complete his sixth hundred in Tests.

For Pakistan, 16-year-old pacer Naseem Shah (2-83) and Shaheen Shah Afridi (2-58) were the stand-out bowlers.

There is a clear forecast for today, but with so many overs lost over the four days, there is little chance of a result in the match.

The second Test is to take place in Karachi from Thursday.

The Test is the first in Pakistan since a militant attack on the Sri Lankan team bus killed eight people in March 2009, causing a suspension of international cricket in Pakistan as foreign teams refused to visit over security fears.