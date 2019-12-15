Taiwan’s Tai, Japan’s Momota reach finals

AFP, SHANGHAI

Taiwan’s top-ranked Tai Tzu-ying is to face China’s world No. 2 Chen Yufei in today’s women’s final of the season-ending BWF World Tour Finals in Guangzhou, China.

Tai defeated Nozomi Okuhara 21-15, 21-18 in their semi-final, while Chen beat another Japanese, Akane Yamaguchi, 21-18, 21-9.

“I made some mistakes in my first match that I shouldn’t have, so I tried to reduce my errors today,” said Tai said before her semi-final against Okuhara. “I had a fall yesterday and was a little hurt, but I recovered well for today.”

“I have won the Dubai season-ending tournament twice [in 2014 and 2016],” Tai said. “I liked the trophy. I hope I can win here as well, because I like this trophy too.”

In today’s men’s final, Kento Momota of Japan is to face Indonesia’s Anthony Sinisuka Ginting, as the Japanese closes on his 11th title of the season.

World No. 1 Momota has reigned over badminton this year and yesterday defeated Taiwan’s Wang Tzu-wei 21-17, 21-12 in their semi-final.

Momota is enjoying a spectacular season, with the World Championships, Asia Championships and prestigious All England Open among his haul of tournament victories.

The 25-year-old is today’s hot favorite against Ginting after having defeated the Indonesian 10 times in their 14 meetings.

The world No. 8 Ginting sealed his place in the championship match with a 21-15, 21-15 victory over China’s reigning Olympic champion Chen Long.