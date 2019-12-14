Rain forces suspension of Pakistan-Sri Lanka Test

AFP, RAWALPINDI, Pakistan

Pakistan’s first home Test in a decade was yesterday affected by bad weather, with rain and an already sodden pitch forcing officials to suspend play on the third day of the contest against Sri Lanka.

After day three’s first session was washed out by wet weather, only 27 minutes of play was possible before the players walked off with just 5.2 overs bowled.

The umpires called off play at 3:35pm after only 91 overs of play in three days.

Sri Lanka progressed from an overnight total of 263-6 to 282-6, with Dhananjaya de Silva on 87 — 13 short of his fourth Test hundred.

Dilruwan Perera was unbeaten on 6 as stop-start play left the players and about 2,000 fans, mostly schoolchildren, frustrated.

On Thursday, rain and poor light kept the teams off the field for all but 83 minutes.

For the hosts, 16-year-old paceman Naseem Shah (2-83) and Shaheen Shah Afridi (2-58) were the most successful bowlers.

The conditions have put a dampener on the long-awaited return to Test cricket in Pakistan, following a 2009 militant attack on Sri Lanka’s team bus that left eight people dead and several players and officials wounded.

However, despite the poor weather, the schoolchildren were thrilled when Pakistan players went to the fence to take selfies with them.

“I am over the moon, as I had a selfie with [batsman] Babar Azam and my wish has come true,” said Amna Ansari, a student from Islamabad.

Hamad Ali, from Rawalpindi, thanked Sri Lanka team for touring Pakistan.

“It needed a big heart to come to a country where their team was attacked,” Ali said. “We must thank Sri Lanka and hope more teams will come to our country.”